Trae Young's Jersey Retired at Norman North High School

This week has been a whirlwind for Trae Young, and it isn't even close to being over. In addition to entering the All-Star break on a two-game winning streak, Young appeared in a trailer for a new Netflix movie starring Adam Sandler. Tonight, he has the 3-Point Contest and tomorrow the NBA All-Star Game.

But sandwiched between his hectic schedule, the 23-year-old made a quick detour to Norman, Oklahoma, where Norman North High School retired his jersey. Check out the incredible videos and photos from the memorable night.

Well-deserved, 'Ice Trae.' For as much as Young is #TrueToAtlanta, he never forgets where he comes from. Despite being so young, the Oklahoma legend has a long history of philanthropic and charitable endeavors. In addition to building the largest multi-sport complex in Norman history, he's also been credited with saving the life of Julius Jones.

The night was full of pomp and circumstance. In front of 2,000 people in the packed high school gymnasium, Young admitted that he always dreamed of having his jersey retired. He added, "I always want to represent y’all,” he told the crowd. “And I’m going to continue to represent the best I can.”

Of course, Adidas wasn't going to miss an opportunity to celebrate one of their signature athletes. The popularity of the Adidas Trae Young 1 is well-documented. Young's first signature sneaker can't stay on shelves for longer than a few minutes, and last night's only going to add to the hype. Especially given that Migos' rapper Quavo wore a custom pair during the NBA Celebrity Game.

It's been an incredible season for Young. He's averaging 27.8 points and 9.3 assists per game and is well on his way to All-NBA honors. But we still have 30% of the regular season remaining, and you know that the prodigy point guard is going to make plenty of noise in the playoffs.

We will keep you updated on Young's performance in the 3-Point Contest and the All-Star Game. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

