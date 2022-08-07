Hawks Center Onyeka Okongwu Playing in Drew League

Skip to main content
Onyeka Okongwu Playing in Drew League

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Onyeka Okongwu Playing in Drew League

The Los Angeles native is returning home to play in the Drew League.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Sometimes it is difficult to notice when something important is happening in the moment. That is not the case with Onyeka Okongwu this summer. The Atlanta Hawks center is making waves this offseason.

Okongwu, a Los Angeles native and former USC Trojan, is returning home to play in the Drew League. The Pro-Am is more than an annual summer basketball league. It is a mecca of basketball that draws the best players in the world.

A few weeks ago, Hawks starters Trae Young and John Collins teamed up at the historic tournament. Before that, LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan made the pilgrimage to King/Drew High School gymnasium. Now, it's Okongwu's turn.

Last night, Okongwu confirmed that he would play in an exhibition game scheduled for 3:00 p.m. PST. Luckily for fans, the NBA has streamed select Drew League games on the NBA website and NBA App.

If it seems like you have been seeing a lot of the 21-year-old big man lately, you are correct. Last week, Okongwu and teammate De'Andre Hunter took over the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL). Since then, Okongwu has given fans two separate sneak peeks at his workouts. 

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu continues to impress fans with his summer workouts. The backup center is using this summer to improve his skills.

Onyeka Okongwu during the 2021-22 NBA season.

While it is never wise to overreact to exhibition games or summer workout videos, there is no denying the importance of this offseason for Okongwu. He spent last summer and fall rehabilitating from shoulder surgery. Now the young player gets a long offseason to develop his game.

We will be back later with highlights and a recap of Okongwu's Drew League appearance. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Ten Best Hawks Games of 2021-22 Season

Ten Worst Hawks Games of 2021-22 Season

Where Are They Now? Tracking Hawks Players Who Changed Teams

Atlanta Hawks Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is expected to participate in an exhibition game at the Drew League.
News

Hawks Center Onyeka Okongwu Playing in Drew League

By Pat Benson28 seconds ago
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu continues to impress fans with his summer workouts. The backup center is using this summer to improve his skills.
News

Hawks Center Onyeka Okongwu Flourishing This Offseason

By Pat Benson20 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu is entering his third season in the NBA. Is the 21-year-old ready to lead the Hawks second unit in the 2022-23 NBA season?
News

Should Atlanta Hawks Be Concerned About Second Unit?

By Pat BensonAug 5, 2022 10:37 AM EDT
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is expected to improve next season. Basketball-reference projects the veteran center to score more points.
News

Clint Capela's Projected Stats for Next Season are Good

By Pat BensonAug 4, 2022 9:50 AM EDT
Atlanta Hawks host showcase for ATL Dancers on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Fans can attend the event at State Farm Arena for $5.
News

Hawks Hosting ATL Dancers Showcase in State Farm Arena

By Pat BensonAug 3, 2022 3:03 PM EDT
Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) attempts a basket during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

Onyeka Okongwu Guards Russell Westbrook in Scrimmage

By Pat BensonAug 3, 2022 9:59 AM EDT
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul by referee Brent Barnaky (36) against the Miami Heat in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Rank Low in Offseason Power Rankings

By Pat BensonAug 2, 2022 2:14 PM EDT
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shows emotion on the court against the Miami Heat in the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

John Collins Appears Healthy in Pro-Am Games

By Pat BensonAug 2, 2022 11:32 AM EDT