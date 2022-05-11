Hawks Host Fifth Day of In-Person Workouts

See Which Draft Prospects the Hawks are Scouting Today
The Atlanta Hawks are fully focused on next month's 2022 NBA Draft. So far the organization has hosted four days of in-person workouts which you can get caught up on by reading this previous article. Below are the newest prospects that the Hawks are hosting on Wednesday.
Anthony Duruji
College: Florida
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6'7"
Weight: 209
Scouting Report: Averaged 8.6 points and 4.1 assists per game in senior season. SEC Community Service Team (2020, 2021, 2022), Nominee for 2021 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, 2018 C-USA All-Freshman Team, C-USA Freshman of the Week (1/22/18).
Tari Eason
College: LSU
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6'8"
Weight: 216
Age: 21
Scouting Report: Transferred from Cincinnati to LSU. Averaged 16.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. SEC Sixth Man of the Year (2022), First-team All-SEC (2022), AAC All-Freshman Team (2021).
Collin Gillespie
College: Villanova
Position: Point Guard
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 195
Age: 22
Scouting Report: NCAA champion (2018), Bob Cousy Award (2022), 2× Third-team All-American – USBWA, NABC (2021, 2022), Third-team All-American – AP, SN (2022), 2× Big East Player of the Year (2021, 2022), 2× First-team All-Big East (2021, 2022), Second-team All-Big East (2020), 2× Robert V. Geasey Trophy (2021, 2022), Big East Tournament MVP (2022).
Kellan Grady
College: Kentucky
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 205
Age: 24
Scouting Report: Transferred from Davidson to Kentucky. Averaged 11.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game his senior season. 2× First-team All-Atlantic 10 (2019, 2021), 2× Second-team All-Atlantic 10 (2018, 2020), 3x Catholic Conference All Star, 2015 Massachusetts State Champion.
Kameron McGusty
College: Miami
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 190
Age: 24
Scouting Report: Transferred from Oklahoma to Miami. Averaged 13.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game his senior season. First-team All-ACC (2022), Big 12 All-Newcomer Team (2017). Shouted out by Trae Young.
Andrew Nembhard
College: Gonzaga
Position: Combo Guard
Height: 6-5
Weight: 193
Age: 22
Scouting Report: Transferred from Florida to Gonzaga. Averaged 11.8 points and 5.8 assists per game his senior season. First-team All-WCC (2022), Second-team All-WCC (2021), WCC Sixth Man of the Year (2021), WCC Tournament MOP (2022), SEC All-Freshman Team (2019), Jordan Brand Classic (2018), Nike Hoop Summit (2018).
Recommended For You
Top Ten Free Agency Targets for Hawks
Hawks Offseason Preview: Roster, Depth Chart, Salary Cap