Hawks Host Fifth Day of In-Person Workouts

The Atlanta Hawks are fully focused on next month's 2022 NBA Draft. So far the organization has hosted four days of in-person workouts which you can get caught up on by reading this previous article. Below are the newest prospects that the Hawks are hosting on Wednesday.

Anthony Duruji Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports College: Florida Position: Small Forward Height: 6'7" Weight: 209 Scouting Report: Averaged 8.6 points and 4.1 assists per game in senior season. SEC Community Service Team (2020, 2021, 2022), Nominee for 2021 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, 2018 C-USA All-Freshman Team, C-USA Freshman of the Week (1/22/18). Tari Eason Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports College: LSU Position: Power Forward Height: 6'8" Weight: 216 Age: 21 Scouting Report: Transferred from Cincinnati to LSU. Averaged 16.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. SEC Sixth Man of the Year (2022), First-team All-SEC (2022), AAC All-Freshman Team (2021). Collin Gillespie Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports College: Villanova Position: Point Guard Height: 6'3" Weight: 195 Age: 22 Scouting Report: NCAA champion (2018), Bob Cousy Award (2022), 2× Third-team All-American – USBWA, NABC (2021, 2022), Third-team All-American – AP, SN (2022), 2× Big East Player of the Year (2021, 2022), 2× First-team All-Big East (2021, 2022), Second-team All-Big East (2020), 2× Robert V. Geasey Trophy (2021, 2022), Big East Tournament MVP (2022). Kellan Grady Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports College: Kentucky Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'5" Weight: 205 Age: 24 Scouting Report: Transferred from Davidson to Kentucky. Averaged 11.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game his senior season. 2× First-team All-Atlantic 10 (2019, 2021), 2× Second-team All-Atlantic 10 (2018, 2020), 3x Catholic Conference All Star, 2015 Massachusetts State Champion. Kameron McGusty Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports College: Miami Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'5" Weight: 190 Age: 24 Scouting Report: Transferred from Oklahoma to Miami. Averaged 13.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game his senior season. First-team All-ACC (2022), Big 12 All-Newcomer Team (2017). Shouted out by Trae Young. Andrew Nembhard Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports College: Gonzaga Position: Combo Guard Height: 6-5 Weight: 193 Age: 22 Scouting Report: Transferred from Florida to Gonzaga. Averaged 11.8 points and 5.8 assists per game his senior season. First-team All-WCC (2022), Second-team All-WCC (2021), WCC Sixth Man of the Year (2021), WCC Tournament MOP (2022), SEC All-Freshman Team (2019), Jordan Brand Classic (2018), Nike Hoop Summit (2018).

