Hawks Host Fifth Day of In-Person Workouts

See Which Draft Prospects the Hawks are Scouting Today

This is the strongest group of prospects yet.

The Atlanta Hawks are fully focused on next month's 2022 NBA Draft. So far the organization has hosted four days of in-person workouts which you can get caught up on by reading this previous article. Below are the newest prospects that the Hawks are hosting on Wednesday.

Anthony Duruji

Florida Gators head coach Mike White talks with Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena.

College: Florida

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 209

Scouting Report: Averaged 8.6 points and 4.1 assists per game in senior season. SEC Community Service Team (2020, 2021, 2022), Nominee for 2021 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, 2018 C-USA All-Freshman Team, C-USA Freshman of the Week (1/22/18).

 

Tari Eason

Iowa State Cyclones guard Caleb Grill (2) defends against LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum.

College: LSU

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6'8"

Weight: 216

Age: 21

Scouting Report: Transferred from Cincinnati to LSU. Averaged 16.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. SEC Sixth Man of the Year (2022), First-team All-SEC (2022), AAC All-Freshman Team (2021).

Collin Gillespie

Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) reacts after a play against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.

College: Villanova

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 195

Age: 22

Scouting Report: NCAA champion (2018), Bob Cousy Award (2022), 2× Third-team All-American – USBWA, NABC (2021, 2022), Third-team All-American – AP, SN (2022), 2× Big East Player of the Year (2021, 2022), 2× First-team All-Big East (2021, 2022), Second-team All-Big East (2020), 2× Robert V. Geasey Trophy (2021, 2022), Big East Tournament MVP (2022).

Kellan Grady

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari talks with Kentucky Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

College: Kentucky

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 205

Age: 24

Scouting Report: Transferred from Davidson to Kentucky. Averaged 11.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game his senior season. 2× First-team All-Atlantic 10 (2019, 2021), 2× Second-team All-Atlantic 10 (2018, 2020), 3x Catholic Conference All Star, 2015 Massachusetts State Champion.

Kameron McGusty

Mar 25, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) reacts after a three point basket during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at United Center.

College: Miami

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 190

Age: 24

Scouting Report: Transferred from Oklahoma to Miami. Averaged 13.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game his senior season. First-team All-ACC (2022), Big 12 All-Newcomer Team (2017). Shouted out by Trae Young.

Andrew Nembhard

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard (3) reacts to a play against Memphis Tigers during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center.

College: Gonzaga

Position: Combo Guard

Height: 6-5

Weight: 193

Age: 22

Scouting Report: Transferred from Florida to Gonzaga. Averaged 11.8 points and 5.8 assists per game his senior season. First-team All-WCC (2022), Second-team All-WCC (2021), WCC Sixth Man of the Year (2021), WCC Tournament MOP (2022), SEC All-Freshman Team (2019), Jordan Brand Classic (2018), Nike Hoop Summit (2018).

