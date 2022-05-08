Top Ten Free Agents Atlanta Hawks Should Target

Earlier this week, Atlanta Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler gave a press conference via Zoom. Ressler said he wasn't scared of the luxury tax and implied the team was ready to spend this summer. That's music to the fans' ears.

As it currently stands, the Hawks have nine players on the books for the 2022-23 NBA season at approximately $147 million. I went into detail about the roster, depth chart, and salary cap following the conclusion of the season. I still believe the team is more likely to add star power by making a consolidation trade, but let's put the trade machine aside for a moment and focus on available free agents.

Wesley Matthews - 10 Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports Age: 35 Stats: 5.1 PTS, 33.8 3PT% Status: Unrestricted Free Agent Rationale: Matthews is on the wrong side of 35 years old, but he is still a net-positive defender. He's proven his worth with the Milwaukee Bucks this season. Facundo Campazzo - 9 Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Age: 31 Stats: 5.1 PTS, 3.4 AST Status: Denver Nuggets have Early-Bird Rights Rationale: It's no secret that I'm a huge fan of 'The Magician.' In addition to practicing wizardry with the basketball, the second-year player is a stronger defender than he looks. Despite being 5'10", Campazzo can stay in front of his man as well as run the offense when Trae Young is on the bench. Wayne Ellington - 8 Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports Age: 34 Stats: 6.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 38.9% 3PT Status: Unrestricted Free Agent Rationale: Ellington is near the end of his career, but he's still a solid 3-and-D player. There will be plenty of contending teams looking to add his veteran services to the locker room. Montrezl Harrell - 7 Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports Age: 28 Stats: 13.1 PTS, 6.1 REB Status: Charlotte Hornets have Early-Bird Rights Rationale: Harrell burned the Hawks with the Washinton Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets this season. Even though he's only 6'7", the bruising big man plays like an old-school hooper. The Hawks could use his services. Donte DiVincenzo - 6 Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports Age: 25 Stats: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 53.2 TS%. Status: Sacramento Kings have Bird Rights Rationale: DiVincenzo is already upset about being in Sacramento (no surprise there). He went from being a role player on a championship team to a franchise that has been irrelevant for almost two decades. DiVincenzo is worth the gamble if you're the Hawks. Mo Bamba - 5 Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports Age: 23 Stats: 10.6 PTS, 8.1 REB Status: Orlando Magic has Bird Rights Rationale: Bamba is coming off the best season of a roller-coaster career. If the Magic fumble this opportunity, the Hawks should swoop in and sign the big man. Russell Westbrook - 4 © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Age: 33 Stats: 18.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 7.1 AST Status: Player Option for $41.3 Million Rationale: I know I said no trades. I'm not a fan of Westbrook's game or his contract. But the 2022-23 season is the final year of his deal before becoming an unrestricted free agent. The Hawks could strengthen their war chest of assets through a series of moves involving Westbrook. Or, who knows, maybe Westbrook finally accepts his role as a player coming off the bench. Deandre Ayton - 3 © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Age: 23 Stats: 17.2 PTS, 10.2 REB Status: Restricted Free Agent Rationale: I have no idea why the Phoenix Suns didn't throw a max contract at Ayton. The Hawks should seriously reconsider their current frontcourt if it means picking up a generational talent like Ayton. Bradley Beal - 2 © Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports Age: 28 Stats: 23.2 PTS, 6.6 AST Status: Player Option for $35 Million Rationale: This one feels like a stretch because I believe Beal will eventually re-sign with the Washington Wizards. But the thought of an All-Star backcourt is tantalizing if you're in Atlanta. Zach LaVine - 1 Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Age: 27 Stats: 24.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.6 AST Status: Chicago Bulls have Bird Rights Rationale: LaVine is an All-Star shooting guard in the prime of his career. If you're the Hawks, you move heaven and earth to pair him with Trae Young.

You might be wondering about James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Both Harden and Irving are immensely talented, but they are at the top of my list of players I want the Atlanta Hawks to avoid. Speaking of which, that article will be out soon. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

