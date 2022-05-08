Top Ten Free Agents Atlanta Hawks Should Target

Skip to main content
Ranking Atlanta Hawks Free Agent Targets

The Hawks are ready to spend this summer.

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, Atlanta Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler gave a press conference via Zoom. Ressler said he wasn't scared of the luxury tax and implied the team was ready to spend this summer. That's music to the fans' ears. 

As it currently stands, the Hawks have nine players on the books for the 2022-23 NBA season at approximately $147 million. I went into detail about the roster, depth chart, and salary cap following the conclusion of the season. I still believe the team is more likely to add star power by making a consolidation trade, but let's put the trade machine aside for a moment and focus on available free agents.

Wesley Matthews - 10

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) takes a shot against Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (23) during the second half at Barclays Center.

Age: 35

Stats: 5.1 PTS, 33.8 3PT%

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Rationale: Matthews is on the wrong side of 35 years old, but he is still a net-positive defender. He's proven his worth with the Milwaukee Bucks this season.

Facundo Campazzo - 9

Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo (7) shoots past Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) in the second quarter at Ball Arena.

Age: 31

Stats: 5.1 PTS, 3.4 AST

Status: Denver Nuggets have Early-Bird Rights

Rationale: It's no secret that I'm a huge fan of 'The Magician.' In addition to practicing wizardry with the basketball, the second-year player is a stronger defender than he looks. Despite being 5'10", Campazzo can stay in front of his man as well as run the offense when Trae Young is on the bench.

Wayne Ellington - 8

Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington (2) dribbles during the second half against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum.

Age: 34

Stats: 6.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 38.9% 3PT

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Rationale: Ellington is near the end of his career, but he's still a solid 3-and-D player. There will be plenty of contending teams looking to add his veteran services to the locker room.

Montrezl Harrell - 7

Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell (8) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at the Spectrum Center.

Age: 28

Stats: 13.1 PTS, 6.1 REB

Status: Charlotte Hornets have Early-Bird Rights

Rationale: Harrell burned the Hawks with the Washinton Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets this season. Even though he's only 6'7", the bruising big man plays like an old-school hooper. The Hawks could use his services.

Donte DiVincenzo - 6

Apr 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) dribbles during the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center.

Age: 25

Stats: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 53.2 TS%.

Status: Sacramento Kings have Bird Rights

Rationale: DiVincenzo is already upset about being in Sacramento (no surprise there). He went from being a role player on a championship team to a franchise that has been irrelevant for almost two decades. DiVincenzo is worth the gamble if you're the Hawks.

Mo Bamba - 5

Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) runs down the court after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Amway Center.

Age: 23

Stats: 10.6 PTS, 8.1 REB

Status: Orlando Magic has Bird Rights

Rationale: Bamba is coming off the best season of a roller-coaster career. If the Magic fumble this opportunity, the Hawks should swoop in and sign the big man.

Russell Westbrook - 4

Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) passes the ball defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.

Age: 33

Stats: 18.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 7.1 AST

Status: Player Option for $41.3 Million

Rationale: I know I said no trades. I'm not a fan of Westbrook's game or his contract. But the 2022-23 season is the final year of his deal before becoming an unrestricted free agent. The Hawks could strengthen their war chest of assets through a series of moves involving Westbrook. Or, who knows, maybe Westbrook finally accepts his role as a player coming off the bench. 

Deandre Ayton - 3

Feb 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) controls a rebound in front of Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena.

Age: 23

Stats: 17.2 PTS, 10.2 REB

Status: Restricted Free Agent

Rationale: I have no idea why the Phoenix Suns didn't throw a max contract at Ayton. The Hawks should seriously reconsider their current frontcourt if it means picking up a generational talent like Ayton.

Bradley Beal - 2

Jan 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Capital One Arena

Age: 28

Stats: 23.2 PTS, 6.6 AST

Status: Player Option for $35 Million

Rationale: This one feels like a stretch because I believe Beal will eventually re-sign with the Washington Wizards. But the thought of an All-Star backcourt is tantalizing if you're in Atlanta.

Zach LaVine - 1

Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) controls the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the first half at State Farm Arena.

Age: 27

Stats: 24.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.6 AST

Status: Chicago Bulls have Bird Rights

Rationale: LaVine is an All-Star shooting guard in the prime of his career. If you're the Hawks, you move heaven and earth to pair him with Trae Young.

You might be wondering about James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Both Harden and Irving are immensely talented, but they are at the top of my list of players I want the Atlanta Hawks to avoid. Speaking of which, that article will be out soon. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

