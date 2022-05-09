Hawks Scout Six New Prospects on Fourth Day of Workouts

The Atlanta Hawks are fully focused on next month's 2022 NBA Draft. You can catch up on the first, second, and third days here. Below are the newest prospects that the Hawks are hosting on Monday.

Fardaws Aimaq Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports College: Texas Tech Commit Position: Center Height: 6'11" Weight: 245 Age: 23 Scouting Report: Averaged 18.9 points and 13.6 rebounds in his junior season. Previously, transferred from Mercer to Utah Valley to Texas Tech. NCAA season rebounds leader (2021), WAC Player of the Year (2021), 2× WAC Defensive Player of the Year (2021, 2022), 2× First-team All-WAC (2021, 2022). Izaiah Brockington © Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK College: Iowa St Position: G Height: 6'4" Weight: 196 Age: 22 Scouting Report: Averaged 16.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in his senior season. Big 12 Newcomer of the Year (2022), First-team All-Big 12 (2022). Gabe Brown Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports College: Michigan State Position: Power Foward Height: 6'8 Weight: 215 Age: 22 Scouting Report: Averaged 11.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in his senior season. Third-team All-Big Ten (2022) – Coaches. Julian Champagnie Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports College: St. John’s Position: Shooting Guard/ Small Forward Height: 6'8" Weight: 215 Age: 20 Scouting Report: Averaged 19.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in his senior season. 2× First-team All-Big East (2021, 2022), Big East Co-Most Improved Player (2021), Big East All-Freshman Team (2020). Bryson Williams Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports College: Texas Tech Position: Power Forward Height: 6'8" Weight: 240 Age: 24 Scouting Report: Averaged 14.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in his senior season. First-team All-Big 12 (2022), First-team All-Conference USA (2020), Third-team All-Conference USA (2021), Third-team All-Mountain West (2018). Lucas Williamson Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports College: Loyola Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'5" Weight: 205 Age: 23 Scouting Report: Averaged 13.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in his senior season. First-team All-MVC (2022), Second-team All-MVC (2021), 2× MVC Defensive Player of the Year (2021, 2022), 3× MVC All-Defensive Team (2020–2022), MVC Tournament MVP (2022), MVC All-Freshman Team (2018).

Recommended For You

Top Ten Free Agency Targets for Hawks

Hawks Offseason Preview: Roster, Depth Chart, Salary Cap