Hawks Scout Six New Prospects on Fourth Day of Workouts

Atlanta Hawks Work Out Six Draft Prospects on Monday
The Atlanta Hawks are fully focused on next month's 2022 NBA Draft. You can catch up on the first, second, and third days here. Below are the newest prospects that the Hawks are hosting on Monday.
Fardaws Aimaq
College: Texas Tech Commit
Position: Center
Height: 6'11"
Weight: 245
Age: 23
Scouting Report: Averaged 18.9 points and 13.6 rebounds in his junior season. Previously, transferred from Mercer to Utah Valley to Texas Tech. NCAA season rebounds leader (2021), WAC Player of the Year (2021), 2× WAC Defensive Player of the Year (2021, 2022), 2× First-team All-WAC (2021, 2022).
Izaiah Brockington
College: Iowa St
Position: G
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 196
Age: 22
Scouting Report: Averaged 16.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in his senior season. Big 12 Newcomer of the Year (2022), First-team All-Big 12 (2022).
Gabe Brown
College: Michigan State
Position: Power Foward
Height: 6'8
Weight: 215
Age: 22
Scouting Report: Averaged 11.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in his senior season. Third-team All-Big Ten (2022) – Coaches.
Julian Champagnie
College: St. John’s
Position: Shooting Guard/ Small Forward
Height: 6'8"
Weight: 215
Age: 20
Scouting Report: Averaged 19.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in his senior season. 2× First-team All-Big East (2021, 2022), Big East Co-Most Improved Player (2021), Big East All-Freshman Team (2020).
Bryson Williams
College: Texas Tech
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6'8"
Weight: 240
Age: 24
Scouting Report: Averaged 14.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in his senior season. First-team All-Big 12 (2022), First-team All-Conference USA (2020), Third-team All-Conference USA (2021), Third-team All-Mountain West (2018).
Lucas Williamson
College: Loyola
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 205
Age: 23
Scouting Report: Averaged 13.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in his senior season. First-team All-MVC (2022), Second-team All-MVC (2021), 2× MVC Defensive Player of the Year (2021, 2022), 3× MVC All-Defensive Team (2020–2022), MVC Tournament MVP (2022), MVC All-Freshman Team (2018).
