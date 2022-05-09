Hawks Scout Six New Prospects on Fourth Day of Workouts

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Work Out Six Draft Prospects on Monday

This is the fourth group of prospects scouted by the Hawks.

© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Atlanta Hawks are fully focused on next month's 2022 NBA Draft. You can catch up on the firstsecond, and third days here. Below are the newest prospects that the Hawks are hosting on Monday.

Fardaws Aimaq

Utah Valley Wolverines center Fardaws Aimaq (11) looks to pass against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35), left and forward Riley Battin (21) in the first half at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

College: Texas Tech Commit

Position: Center

Height: 6'11"

Weight: 245

Age: 23

Scouting Report: Averaged 18.9 points and 13.6 rebounds in his junior season. Previously, transferred from Mercer to Utah Valley to Texas Tech. NCAA season rebounds leader (2021), WAC Player of the Year (2021), 2× WAC Defensive Player of the Year (2021, 2022), 2× First-team All-WAC (2021, 2022).

Izaiah Brockington

Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) drives to the basket around West Virginia Mountaineers forward Pauly Paulicap (1) during the first half at Hilton Coliseum Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.

College: Iowa St

Position: G

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 196

Age: 22

Scouting Report: Averaged 16.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in his senior season. Big 12 Newcomer of the Year (2022), First-team All-Big 12 (2022).

Gabe Brown

Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) reacts to a made basket in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

College: Michigan State

Position: Power Foward

Height: 6'8

Weight: 215

Age: 22

Scouting Report: Averaged 11.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in his senior season. Third-team All-Big Ten (2022) – Coaches.

Julian Champagnie

St. John's Red Storm guard Julian Champagnie (2) looks at his bench after scoring in the first half against the DePaul Blue Demons at the Big East Conference Tournament at Madison Square Garden.

College: St. John’s

Position: Shooting Guard/ Small Forward

Height: 6'8"

Weight: 215

Age: 20

Scouting Report: Averaged 19.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in his senior season.  2× First-team All-Big East (2021, 2022), Big East Co-Most Improved Player (2021), Big East All-Freshman Team (2020).

Bryson Williams

Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) reacts to a call during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum.

College: Texas Tech

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6'8"

Weight: 240

Age: 24

Scouting Report: Averaged 14.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in his senior season. First-team All-Big 12 (2022), First-team All-Conference USA (2020), Third-team All-Conference USA (2021), Third-team All-Mountain West (2018).

Lucas Williamson

Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) celebrates after the Ramblers defeated the Drake Bulldogs in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Enterprise Center.

College: Loyola

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 205

Age: 23

Scouting Report: Averaged 13.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in his senior season. First-team All-MVC (2022), Second-team All-MVC (2021), 2× MVC Defensive Player of the Year (2021, 2022), 3× MVC All-Defensive Team (2020–2022), MVC Tournament MVP (2022), MVC All-Freshman Team (2018).

