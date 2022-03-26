Skip to main content
Trae Young Praises Hurricanes' Kameron McGusty

Trae Young Praises Hurricanes' Kameron McGusty

Game recognizes game.

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Game recognizes game.

Last night was a busy night for Trae Young. The Atlanta Hawks point guard scored 33 points and dropped 15 assists in a 121-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors. If that wasn't enough, Young took time out of his busy schedule to praise Miami Hurricanes' Kam McGusty. See the tweet below.

No worries if you were like me and missed the Canes game last night. McGusty went off for 27 points in a 70-56 win over Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament. Miami has now advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history. 

McGusty, a sixth-year redshirt senior, said, “This means a lot. I look at it as a new foundation for our basketball program." Check out some of the highlights below.

It's not unlike Young to shout out amateur hoopers. Last month, he praised the play of Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball player Caitlin Clark. That's just the type of man that Young is, and it's why he is so admired by the younger generation of athletes. 

Although his Oklahoma Sooners are out of the tournament, it's safe to assume that Young will still be watching and reacting to March Madness like the rest of us. As always, stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Danilo Gallinari Trolls Warriors on Twitter

Hawks Giving Fans NFTs

Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court

Mar 25, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) reacts after a three point basket during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at United Center.
News

Trae Young Tweets About Kameron McGusty

By Pat Benson1 minute ago
Mar 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) shoots over Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Danilo Gallinari Trolls Golden State Warriors on Twitter

By Pat Benson20 minutes ago
Atlanta Hawks Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night on April 6, 2022.
News

Atlanta Hawks Celebrate 'Fan Appreciation Night' with NFTs

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Mar 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Four Takeaways from Hawks Win Against Warriors

By Pat Benson3 hours ago
Mar 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles past Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Defeat Warriors 121-110

By Pat Benson16 hours ago
Mar 2, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kent Bazemore (24) defends Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) in the first quarter at Philips Arena.
News

Klay Thompson Last Played Hawks in 2018

By Pat BensonMar 25, 2022
November 8, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dunks the basketball against Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and forward Danilo Gallinari (8) during the second quarter at Chase Center.
News

Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks: Watch, Listen, Odds

By Pat BensonMar 25, 2022
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talk after the game at Chase Center.
News

Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks Preview

By Pat BensonMar 25, 2022