Trae Young Tweets About Kameron McGusty

Last night was a busy night for Trae Young. The Atlanta Hawks point guard scored 33 points and dropped 15 assists in a 121-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors. If that wasn't enough, Young took time out of his busy schedule to praise Miami Hurricanes' Kam McGusty. See the tweet below.

No worries if you were like me and missed the Canes game last night. McGusty went off for 27 points in a 70-56 win over Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament. Miami has now advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history.

McGusty, a sixth-year redshirt senior, said, “This means a lot. I look at it as a new foundation for our basketball program." Check out some of the highlights below.

It's not unlike Young to shout out amateur hoopers. Last month, he praised the play of Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball player Caitlin Clark. That's just the type of man that Young is, and it's why he is so admired by the younger generation of athletes.

Although his Oklahoma Sooners are out of the tournament, it's safe to assume that Young will still be watching and reacting to March Madness like the rest of us. As always, stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

