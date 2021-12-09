Solomon Hill Roasts Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

Unprovoked and totally uncalled for - that's what makes it so funny. It's well documented that Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill remains undefeated on Twitter. Yesterday was another example of his social media supremacy.

During last Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, Hill suffered a gruesome hamstring injury. Like most of the basketball world, Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield was upset to learn Hill requires season-ending surgery. So, as friends do, Hield tweeted his well-wishes to the veteran journeyman.

Hield got bodied, and the Kings caught a stray in the process. It's fair, though, as Hield has been a fixture in trade talks for years - yet still remains in Sacramento (a team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2007). Maybe this will finally be the season where the sharpshooter gets a chance to play for a contender.

Meanwhile, Hill continues to shoot a Larry Bird-like percentage on Twitter. As Hield said, we wish Hill a speedy recovery as well. At 30-years-old, it will not be an easy comeback. However, if anyone can do it, it's 'Solo.'

