Grading Jalen Johnson's Contract Extension With The Atlanta Hawks
They went right up to the 6:00 p.m. ET deadline today, but the Atlanta Hawks and Jalen Johnson were able to agree to a contract extension. According to multiple reports, Johnson and the Hawks agreed to a five-year, $150 Million Dollar Extension this evening and now Johnson is set to be a long-term part of the Hawks's future.
Johnson had a huge breakout season a year ago and has looked fantastic during the preseason.
Grade- A+
I think this is a great deal for the Hawks and Johnson.
In 56 games played during the 2023-24 campaign, Johnson averaged career highs in points per game (16.0), rebounds per game (8.7), assists per game (3.6), steals per game (1.2), blocks per game (0.8), minutes per game (33.7), three-point percentage (.355) and free throw percentage (.728), while shooting .511 from the field. He was one of only four players in the NBA last season to average at least 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal on .500/.300/.700 shooting splits, joining Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and Joel Embiid.
From 2022-23 to 2023-24, Johnson improved his scoring by +10.4 points per game (5.6 to 16.0) and rebounding by +4.7 boards per game (4.0 to 8.7). Per Elias Sports, he is the first player in the NBA to improve scoring by at least 10.0 points per game and rebounding by at least 4.0 rebounds per game from the previous season since Zach Randolph (2002-03, 2003-04) and is just the second player to do so in Hawks franchise history, joining Cliff Hagan (1956-57, 1957-58) (min. 20 games played).
Johnson scored 10-or-more points in 47 of his 56 games played during the 2023-24 campaign, including at least 20 points in 16 games. He owns 20 career double-doubles, with 19 coming last season.
In Atlanta’s win over Detroit on April 3, 2024, Johnson notched his first career triple-double, finishing with 28 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals and one block in 37 minutes of action. He became just the seventh player in NBA history to reach those minimums in a single game, joining Nikola Jokic (2x), Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, Draymond Green, Magic Johnson and Fat Lever.
The 6-9 forward recorded eight games of at least 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists last season, the most such games in a single season by a Hawk since Josh Smith in 2012-13 (15). The 22-year-old tallied at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists five times last season and enters the 2024-25 campaign eight such games away from tying Bob Pettit (13) for the most 20p/10r/5a games in franchise history by any Hawk 23-years-or-younger.
In 148 games (58 starts) in his three NBA seasons, Johnson owns career averages of 9.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 20.6 minutes (.506 FG%, .328 3FG%, .694 FT%).
The reason this is such a steal for the Hawks is that Johnson appears to just be scratching the surface of what he can do.
Johnson played in three of the Hawks four preseason and averaged 16.9 PPG in 23 minutes per game on 69% shooting and 87% shooting from three, as well as 7.3 RPG. Now of course that kind of three point shooting can't be expected this season, but it just goes to show how impressive that Johnson has been this preseason.
Now he was not perfect. He did average four turnovers per game (way too high) and I would like to see his assist numbers go up and see him become more of a second creator next to Trae Young, but that is nitpicking. Johnson looks awesome heading into the season and that should have Hawks fans excited.