Trae Young Tweets About Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green

Trae Young Agrees with Kyrie Irving on Twitter

Both point guards have Twitter fingers today.

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has been on a Twitter storm this morning. At the time this article was published, Irving had tweeted six times and was clearly upset. He has discussed topics ranging from race to spirituality to the news media.

One of his tweets said, "I send shots at the puppet masters, not the puppets. All puppets do is run around society, trying to gain popularity and state opinions. What a life! My name is worth billions to these media corporations. My brothers and sisters who deal with this know exactly what I mean."

As you can see in the quote tweet above, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young agreed with the statement. The 23-year-old said, "No cap. [100 emoji]". While Young is always outspoken and has a strong track record of activism and philanthropy, this is pretty bold rhetoric for him to co-sign.

Young has been active today on Twitter as well. He's tweeted four times - his daily affirmation, a salute to Jay-Z, the Irving quote-tweet, and a deleted tweet from the parody account Ballsack Sports.

Ah, we hate to see that. Young became that latest person to fall for one of Ballsack Sports' fake quotes. That could possibly explain why he agreed with Irving's tweet about the media. Oh well, another day, another opportunity.

