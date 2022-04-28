Atlanta Hawks General Manager Expects More Roster Turnover

An underwhelming season capped off with a humiliating first round loss in the playoffs leaves the Atlanta Hawks organization with plenty of work to do this summer. Not only do coaches and players have to improve, but the front office must shift into gear.

General Manager Travis Schlenk (left) and Hawks owner Tony Ressler (right) have big decisions to make. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday, when it was his turn to speak at exit interviews, general manager Travis Schlenk gave candid answers as always. However, one of his quotes stood out above the rest. When asked about upcoming roster changes, Schlenk gave quite the answer.

According to John Riker of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Schlenk said, "Last summer, a lot of our guys were under contract, had multi-year deals. This year, we have more free agents on the roster. There will be more turnover because that's just the way the NBA works."

Now is a good time to review my article detailing key dates for the Hawks this offseason. Once free agency rolls around, the Hawks could be one of the more active teams through signings and trades. While it's always tough to see beloved players leave, it's a necessary change if the Hawks hope to become competitive again.

Additionally, Schlenk spoke about the team's effort. "It took a while for us to understand that even though you're a good team, you have to show up and give a consistent effort every game."

As fans have often pointed out, it's not a good sign that the team was never able to give consistent effort and admitted to lacking excitement following last year's playoff run. It's safe to say they need to revamp the team this offseason. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com all summer for updates and analysis.

