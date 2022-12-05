Everyone knew something was amiss when Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young was not with his teammates during Friday night's game against the Denver Nuggets. We now know the full story thanks to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Essentially, Hawks coach Nate McMillan wanted to know Young's plans for practice and the game that night. Young insisted on focusing on his right shoulder treatment before his coach offered him an ultimatum - come off the bench or don't show up to the arena.

Following yesterday's practice, McMillan called it "miscommunication" and refused to delve deeper into the situation. Moments ago, Young was made available to the media for the first time since the kerfluffle.

Young told the media, "It's unfortunate that private situations and private conversations get out to the public. I guess that's the world we live in now. But, I'm just focused on basketball and focused on helping my team win."

Young is averaging 27.8 and 9.6 assists per game this season. However, the prolific point guard is posting the worst shooting percentages of his career. Young's frustrations have been visible since early in the season.

Nate McMillan

Nate McMillan was elevated to the interim coach in March 2021 following the firing of Lloyd Pierce. Young's disagreements with Pierce were well-documented and helped lead to the end of Pierce's era in Atlanta.

After a magical postseason run in 2021, Atlanta signed McMillan to a four-year contract. However, since then, the team has not lived up to expectations. Following a disappointing 2021-22 season, McMillan flew to Oklahoma to visit Young and help mend the relationship.

McMillan is not a tactician or in-game adjuster. The veteran coach acts more as a steady hand during the maelstrom, which is an NBA season. Atlanta must start living up to expectations, or McMillan could suffer the same fate as his predecessor.

