Trae Young's Status for Phoenix Suns Game Revealed

In case you missed it, this morning, I posted the usual game-day preview for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns. Under the injury report section, Hawks point guard Trae Young was listed as questionable due to right shoulder soreness.

Less than an hour ago, we got a video from Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com that showed the All-Star getting shots up at the Hawks practice facility. I'm not a doctor, but his shot looks as good as always to me. You be the judge.

Before we get too excited, he is still considered questionable for tonight's game. He had the same status all day Monday, leading all the way up to warm-ups before getting scratched from the lineup. By reading the tea leaves, it appears that Hawks head coach Nate McMillan is taking the same approach tonight.

As always, I'll be live-tweeting the game tonight and back here later for the post-game wrap-up. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Listed Among Most Influential Black Figures in Sports

Trae Young Has Created Third-Most Points in NBA