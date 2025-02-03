Trae Young's Status Revealed For Tonight's Game vs the Pistons
After he was listed as probable coming into the game, it was announced that Trae Young is going to be available for tonight's game vs the Detroit Pistons and will presumably be in the starting lineup.
The Atlanta Hawks arrive in Detroit tonight to face the Pistons on an eight-game losing streak. Not only that, but the Hawks are 0-2 already against the Pistons and would lose the season series with a loss tonight. While the Hawks have lost eight in a row, they are only three games outside of the 6th seed and the Pistons are one of the teams ahead of them. It sounds crazy given how poorly they have played recently, but the Hawks are still in playoff contention.
Detroit has been a tough matchup for Atlanta this season. In the first game, they raced out to a big lead in the first quarter and held off the Hawks at the end. In the second matchup in Atlanta, Detroit dominated for most of the game and won 114-104. Cade Cunningham has been a tough cover for the Hawks this season and that is going to be one of the game's biggest keys.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 10th in the NBA in PPG, 19th in FG%, 14th in 3PA, 26th in 3P%, 1st in FTA, 27th in turnovers, and 8th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 21st in points per 100 possessions, 22nd in effective field goal percentage, 20th in turnover percentage, 10th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 7th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 28th in PPG allowed, 27th in field goal percentage allowed, 23rd in three-point attempts allowed, and 27th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 15th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 27th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Detroit ranks 16th in PPG, 14th in FG%, 19th in 3PA, 14th in 3P%, 27th in FTA, 10th in rebounding, and 22nd in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, Detroit ranks 18th in points per 100 possessions, 15th in effective field goal percentage, 21st in turnover percentage, 9th in offensive rebounding rate, and 28th in free throw rate.
Defensively, the Pistons are 17th in PPG allowed, 16th in FG% allowed, 13th in 3PA allowed, and 26th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Pistons are 12th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 20th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Trae Young is coming off one of his best performances of the season. He scored 34 points and handed out 17 assists against the Pacers on Saturday night, but he will be up against Ausar Thompson again tonight and Thompson gave him a lot of trouble a couple of weeks ago in their matchup.
Related Links
The Blockbuster De'Aaron Fox-Zach LaVine Trade Has Major Implications for the Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report for Tomorrow's Game
New Blockbuster Three Team Trade Proposal Sends Bogdanovic + Robert Williams To Lakers, Atlanta Lands Rui