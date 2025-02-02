New Blockbuster Three Team Trade Proposal Sends Bogdanovic + Robert Williams To Lakers, Atlanta Lands Rui
One of the most shocking trades in NBA history went down last night. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Dallas Mavericks are sending superstar Luka Doncic, Markieff Morris, and Maxi Kleber to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick. Utah is also included in the deal and they are receiving Jalen Hood Schifino and a pair of second-round picks.
To say that this came out of nowhere would be putting it nicely. This is one of the most shocking trades not just in NBA history, but all of sports. Doncic is set to become the face of the Lakers franchise while Davis will pair with Kyrie Irving and try to contend in the Western Conference.
It does not feel like the Lakers are done now though. They are losing one of the best defensive players in the NBA with Davis departure and the Lakers could still use some shooting. There had been rumors this week about the Lakers being interested in Bogdan Bogdanovic.
The Atlanta Hawks are going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch leading up to Thursday's deadline. Players such as Clint Capela, Cody Zeller, Larry Nance Jr, and Bogdanovic have been mentioned as trade possibilities, but will the Hawks move any of them? The team announced this past week that star forward Jalen Johnson is going to miss the rest of the season and that is something that could potentially alter their plans at the deadline. Bogdanovic has missed the last four games for the Hawks and has been listed as "Not With Team".
Let's talk about a potential deal between the two teams, plus the Portland Trail Blazers.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Rui Hachimura
Lakers Receive: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Robert Williams, and Duop Reath
Blazers Receive: Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, Cam Reddish, 2025 2nd Round Pick (via LAC), and a 2025 2nd Round Pick (Via LAL)
Why Atlanta Might Do This Trade: This would give Atlanta more length and size at the forward position, while also giving them a starting power forward for the rest of the season. Even before Jalen Johnson went down with a season-ending injury, Atlanta could have used a backup power forward. Hachimura is shooting 51% from the field this season and 43% from three. The Hawks have struggled on offense during this eight-game losing streak, but Hachimura would help that. While Bogdanovic has had a good career in Atlanta, he has had a career-worst year when it comes to shooting and struggles on defense. Hachimura is under contract for next season as well, giving Atlanta good forward/wing depth. Atlanta should only be making forward-thinking type trades and this fits. He is an upgrade in the lineup with Jalen Johnson out, but he could slide onto the bench next season.
Why Atlanta might not do this trade: The Hawks own the Lakers unprotected 1st round pick this season and might not be inclined to help them out by giving them Bogdanovic, who would be a good fit around Doncic and James. The Lakers don't have many players or assets the Hawks could use on their roster and if they could not get Hachimura, they might say no. Atlanta would have to clearly get better if they are doing a deal with the Lakers given the pick situation.
Why the Lakers do this trade: By trading Davis, the Lakers lose their best defensive player and their top center. One of the biggest problems with the Lakers this season has been their frontcourt depth and losing Davis hurts them in a big way. Los Angeles could use two new centers and despite the health concerns, Robert Williams is still one of the top defenders in the NBA on a per minute basis. He is on a reasonable contract, would be a great fit with Doncic and James, and the cost to acquire him would not be substantial. Reath would give the Lakers another option in the front court and they take a risk by getting Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic is suffering through a tough season, but he has been one of the best bench players in the NBA over the past few years and one of the best shooters. Adding those kind of players around both Doncic and James is always smart and Bogdanovic is one of the top shooters available.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: Both Williams and Bogdanovic are injury risks and Hachimura has been a good player and fit for the Lakers. Williams can't be expected to play every game and if Bogdanovic can't get back to his normal level of shooting, it is tough to play him a lot of minutes because he is a liability on defense.
Why the Blazers do this trade: They are not really getting any impact players back, but they are not taking on any long-term contracts and getting a couple of picks in return. Portland has a logjam at the center position with Donovan Clingan, Deandre Ayton, and Robert Williams, with Clingan being the future of the position for the Blazers. Williams is likely not going to get them a huge return, but a few second rounders might do it.
Why the Blazers don't do this trade: They think they can get more in a deal with someone else. Portland might want at least one intriguing young player in a return.
There are ways this trade helps both teams, but there are serious drawbacks too. There are certainly going to be plenty of rumors over the next few days and all of these players will likely get mentioned.
