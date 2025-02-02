Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report for Tomorrow's Game
The Atlanta Hawks are in the midst of an eight game losing streak and they are tasked with trying to end it tomorrow night on the road vs Detroit. The Hawks are 0-2 vs the Pistons this season, but will hope to get their first victory against the surprising Pistons. Ahead of the game tomorrow, the Hawks released their injury report for tomorrow's game.
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable while Bogdan Bogdanovic (not with team), and Clint Capela (back spasms) are out. Jalen Johnson, Kobe Bufkin, and Cody Zeller are also out for the Hawks.
This is going to be yet another missed game for both Bogdanovic and Capela. The Hawks are going to have to find a way to beat the Pistons while they are short some of their best players still.
One of the most shocking trades in NBA history went down last night. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Dallas Mavericks are sending superstar Luka Doncic, Markieff Morris, and Maxi Kleber to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick. Utah is also included in the deal and they are receiving Jalen Hood Schifino and a pair of second-round picks.
To say that this came out of nowhere would be putting it nicely. This is one of the most shocking trades not just in NBA history, but all of sports. Doncic is set to become the face of the Lakers franchise while Davis will pair with Kyrie Irving and try to contend in the Western Conference.
This season, the Hawks own the Lakers unprotected 1st round pick and Doncic has still not returned from an injury that he suffered on Christmas Day. This could potentially hurt the Lakers in the very short term, as Davis is one of the top defensive players in the NBA and has arguably been the best player on Los Angeles this season. Until Doncic returns, it will be challenging for the Lakers to navigate their schedule without Davis.
Even when Doncic is back, how does he fit with LeBron James and the rest of the roster? As great of a player as Doncic is, his biggest problem has always been defense and the Lakers just traded their best defensive player away. James is not the defender that he once was either. This is going to be an interesting fit for the rest of the 2025 season.
Right now, the Lakers are in 5th place in the Western Conference and 4.5 games from 11th place. I do not think they are going to fall out of the play-in race by any means, but things could potentially be bumpy in different ways for the Lakers over the next couple of weeks. Depending on how this team does the rest of the season, the Atlanta Hawks might have a better pick than you realize if things don't go well for Los Angeles and their new superstar duo. Atlanta could have as many as two first round picks this upcoming NBA Draft if the Sacramento Kings pick falls outside of the top.
There are many angles to this trade that are going to be covered and this is one of the least important in the grand scheme of things, but it should be noted that this has a chance to very much affect the Atlanta Hawks in June.
