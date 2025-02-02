Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report for Tomorrow's Game

An @emoryhealthcare injury update for tomorrow’s game at Detroit:



Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis): Probable



Bogdan Bogdanovic (not with team): Out

Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder surgery): Out

Clint Capela (back spasms): Out

Jalen Johnson (torn labrum, left shoulder): Out… pic.twitter.com/eI1iI5Zj96