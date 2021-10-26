Top Cam Reddish Plays Through Three Games

Cameron Elijah Reddish has been on an absolute tear through the first three games of the season. After only playing 84 regular season games in his career, Reddish entered his third season in midseason form. Everyone knows it's an important year for the 22-year-old, especially Reddish himself.

It's a small sample size, but Reddish has carried over his otherworldly 2021 Eastern Conference Finals performances into the new season. Despite coming off the bench, he's the team's second-leading scorer with 18.7 points per game on 58.5 TS% (True Shooting Percentage).

In addition to providing the scoring punch for the second unit, Reddish is infusing the team with espresso levels of energy on the defensive end. His hands are constantly in the passing lane, resulting in 1.3 steals and 3.7 deflections (top-15 in the league) per game. Although he's still prone to streaky shooting, his growth as a player is evident. Several players on the roster rightfully get a lot of love, but I want to shine a light on Reddish's best plays through three games.

Reddish wasted no time asserting himself on offense in the season-opener. Check him out finishing the fast break with authority.

Finishing In Traffic

Even Stan Van Gundy had to give it up for Reddish's elegant maneuvering through traffic.

Jelly Reverse Layup

Okay, this is my personal favorite highlight for Reddish. The Cavaliers knew they needed a timeout after this bucket.

Back Peddling Steal

Don't try this one at home. I have no idea how Reddish kept his balance here, but his acrobatics resulted in points on the other end of the floor.

Buzzer Beater Bank Shot

Tell me this shot does not remind you of Kobe Bryant's game-winner over Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat in 2009.

Hockey Assist

Reddish recently mentioned his focus on making the right play. Rather than taking a decent look, he made the unselfish play and set a teammate up for an assist.

Two-Feet, Two-Handed Dunk

If a teammate finds Reddish cutting towards the basket at full speed, it's not going to end well for the defense.

We are only three games into the 82-game season. As long as Reddish is in the lineup each night, he is poised to make a big leap - one that will benefit the team as tremendously. Stay locked into AllHawks.com as we keep you updated with breaking news, highlights, and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.

Recommended For You

Five Realistic Goals for Cam Reddish

Hawks Players Compete for Best Dressed

Hawks Players Show Love to Atlanta Braves

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!