Trae Young Welcomes WNBA First Draft Pick to Atlanta

Trae Young Welcomes Rhyne Howard to Atlanta

The Atlanta Dream has a new shooting guard.

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are two bonds proven to be unbreakable. First is the alliance between the NBA and WNBA players. The second is the love between Hawks point guard Trae Young and the city of Atlanta. Combine those two relationships, and you get an unstoppable force.

Last night was the WNBA Draft, and the Atlanta Dream selected Rhyne Howard from Kentucky with the number one overall pick. Howard's resume is impeccable - two first-team All-American selections, multiple conference accomplishments, and even some awards for her international play with FIBA. She scored over 2,000 points in college and averaged 20.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game her senior season.

The 21-year-old shooting guard was quickly welcomed to Atlanta by the city's unofficial ambassador Trae Young. Now the Hawks and the Dream have legitimate stars to build their team around over the next decade.

Supporting upcoming players is nothing new to Young. Over the past few months, he's used his Twitter account to shout out men's and women's college basketball players. That's when he's not leveraging his platform of 1.3 million followers for public health initiatives or other philanthropic endeavors. 

We love to see it. Welcome to Atlanta, Rhyne. We know you're going to do great. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

