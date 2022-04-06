Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks: Television, Streaming, Odds

Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Washington Wizards. This is an important late-season matchup between two Southeast Division rivals. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Location
Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Wizards Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Wizards Listen: Team 980 AM
Odds
Spread: ATL -10.5
Moneyline: ATL -599, WAS +450
Total O/U: 232.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
