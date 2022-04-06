Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks: Television, Streaming, Odds

Skip to main content
Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

The Hawks (x-x) host the

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Washington Wizards. This is an important late-season matchup between two Southeast Division rivals. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Location

Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Wizards Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Mar 4, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) reacts after a call during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

Clint Capela argues with the officials during a game against the Washington Wizards.

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Wizards Listen: Team 980 AM

Odds

Spread: ATL -10.5

Moneyline: ATL -599, WAS +450

Total O/U: 232.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

