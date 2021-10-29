Kyle Kuzma Subtweets Trae Young on Rules Changes

Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Kyle Kuzma Subtweets Trae Young After Game
    Kyle Kuzma Subtweets Trae Young After Game

    The Wizards forward disagrees with the Hawks point guard on foul calls.
    © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    Last night's game between the Hawks and Wizards was the latest example of the mess created by the new rules changes. Guards are getting hammered by post players, and the referees are swallowing their whistles. Young's free throws are down from 8.7 last season to 4.6 so far this season. The Hawks free throws are down from 24.2 to 15.2. 

    What's even more bizarre is the open hostility the officials are displaying towards Young. Following the Cavaliers game, Young told the media that one of the officials stared him down before giving him the technical foul. Last night, when running back onto the court, Young grazed a referee who gave him a technical foul for a "hostile act." 

    The frustration over the foul calls came to a head after last night's 122-111 loss to the Wizards. Young finally spoke up and gave his opinion on the matter. The undersized guard advocated for other smaller players who are getting battered by defenders. It was a reasonable rebuttal delivered in a calm, collected manner—the sort of diplomatic response you expect from the face of Adidas Basketball and soon the NBA.

    Enter Kyle Kuzma. The Wizards forward has been utilizing Twitter to live-tweet Lakers games, confuse HIPAA regulations (since deleted), and now seemingly subtweet Young. Check out what Kuzma said early Friday morning:

    No image description

    Every player should be empowered to use their platform to speak out. Unfortunately, some use it better than others. But it's not surprising that a power forward who only got called for one personal foul in the game supports rules that allow post players to body smaller guards. 

    Fans should not be worried about Young or the Hawks. Both are tough as nails and never shy away from obstacles. But the NBA needs to address this issue head-on before it results in smaller players getting injured. Stay locked in to AllHawks.com as we keep you updated with breaking news, highlights, and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.

    Trae Young Recreates 'Miller Time' in Pacers Jersey

    Lucky Fan Gets Trae Young's Game-Worn Shoes

    Magic Johnson Loves Trae Young's Game

