What Atlanta Hawks Need to Beat Charlotte Hornets

The Atlanta Hawks rely on Trae Young more than any team relies on one of its players in the NBA (yes including Nikola Jokic). Young became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and total assists.

Unfortunately, because of roster deficiencies, they can't afford for Young to have an off night. Young scored 40+ points in ten games this season. The Hawks shouldn't need that to win, but they do need him to hit his average of 28.4 points and 9.7 assists. That's no small task.