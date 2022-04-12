What Atlanta Hawks Need to Beat Charlotte Hornets

What Every Hawks Player Must Do to Beat Hornets
Basketball is a team sport. The greatest teams exceed the sum of their individual parts. But to accomplish that, teams need players to maximize their talent. Below is what the Atlanta Hawks need from each of their rotation players if they are going to beat the Charlotte Hornets in the Play-In game.
Hawks Individual Assignments
Trae Young
The Atlanta Hawks rely on Trae Young more than any team relies on one of its players in the NBA (yes including Nikola Jokic). Young became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and total assists.
Unfortunately, because of roster deficiencies, they can't afford for Young to have an off night. Young scored 40+ points in ten games this season. The Hawks shouldn't need that to win, but they do need him to hit his average of 28.4 points and 9.7 assists. That's no small task.
Clint Capela
They call Clint Capela 'The Swiss Bank' for a reason. He controls the paint and acts as the team's anchor. While Capela has suffered significant regression from his career year last season, he still contributes so much to the team.
The Hawks need at least a double-double out of Capela. Additionally, he's going to have to wear his running shoes to keep up with the frenetic pace of the Hornets. But that shouldn't be a problem for the rim-running big man.
De'Andre Hunter
Like Clint Capela, small forward De'Andre Hunter has regressed this season. His offensive game is super streaky, but he's the best perimeter defender by far. The Hawks need the 24-year-old to slow down the Hornets' offensive attack.
The Hornets are top-five in points per game and three-point shooting. The Hawks cannot afford to let them get hot in a one-game series. Now is time for Hunter to shine. Also, eliminating Kelly Oubre Jr. would be extra sweet for Hunter.
Kevin Huerter
After a slow start to the season, Kevin Huerter has been trending upwards. However, he's still prone to a cold shooting night, which the Hawks cannot afford to have happen on Wednesday.
Since March 1, Huerter has led the team with a 3-point percentage of 41%. To survive the Play-In games, the Hawks don't need 'K'Von,' but they at least need 'Red Velvet' to show up and show out.
Danilo Gallinari
Since John Collins went down with multiple injuries, Danilo Gallinari has done a respectable job of filling in at the starting four-spot. Instead of Collins receiving alley-oops, the team's third offensive option is Gallinari knocking down jump shots after a series of crafty moves.
Unfortunately, Gallinari is incapable of offering much on the defensive end of the floor. We know who he is at this point in his career. So, to offset the points he will sacrifice, the Hawks need at least a 15-point performance out of 'Gallo.'
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
There is not a more polarizing player on the Hawks roster than Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. This is strange because he's such a quiet, humble player. Luwawu-Cabarrot is s serviceable NBA player.
But is he a rotation player on a playoff team? We are about to find out. After being the final addition to the roster in October, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has used Luwawu-Cabarrot far more than anyone expected. So what does the team need from him against the Hornets? Defense, plain and simple.
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Atlanta Hawks sixth man Bogdan Bogdanovic was the X-factor in last year's playoff run. He still battles knee soreness which slows him down. But he's one of the few players on the roster who is fearless on the court. Since March 1, he's been the team's second-leading scorer with 18 points per game.
We all know the sharpshooter is going to get (or take) his looks on offense. But the team needs his playoff defense from last season to make a reappearance. In a recent interview with Chirs Kirschner of The Athletic, Bogdanovic admitted his defense was inconsistent. That can't happen anymore.
Onyeka Okongwu
If Bogdan Bogdanovic was the team's X-factor in last year's postseason run, the Onyeka Okongwu was the biggest surprise performance. After missing most of his rookie season, Okongwu got big minutes in the playoffs as he demonstrated his ability to contain the likes of Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Hawks need two things from 'Double-O' - rebounding and avoiding foul trouble. Those are two components of his game holding him back from his inevitable usurpation of the starting center role.
Delon Wright
There was a time not too long ago when Hawks head coach Nate McMillan admitted that Delon Wright was out of the rotation. That didn't last long after John Collins went down with injuries, and Wright followed up with an 18-point performance in a win over the Grizzlies.
The oversized point guard is uniquely positioned to shine in this game. If Wright can lead the Hawks bench to a positive plus/minus through managing the offense and creating for his teammates, then he will be the unsung hero once again.
Lou Williams
Hawks head coach Nate McMillan will likely keep the rotation at nine players or less. But if a tenth player checks in, it will be veteran Lou Williams. This is likely Williams' last year in the league after a tremendous career.
Sadly, 'Sweet Lou' is no longer the offensive microwave he once was. Additionally, he hasn't played defense since the Clinton administration. But if Williams gets some burn against the Hornets, wouldn't it be sweet if fans are treated to one final scoring outburst from the 'Underground GOAT.'
Recommended For You
Kendrick Perkins Says Atlanta Doesn't "Recognize" Trae Young
Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50
Snakes, Waffles, & Secret Doors: Kobe's Final Game in Atlanta