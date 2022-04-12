What Atlanta Hawks Need to Beat Charlotte Hornets

Skip to main content
What Every Hawks Player Must Do to Beat Hornets

What Every Hawks Player Must Do to Beat Hornets

It's win-or-go-home in Atlanta.

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

It's win-or-go-home in Atlanta.

Basketball is a team sport. The greatest teams exceed the sum of their individual parts. But to accomplish that, teams need players to maximize their talent. Below is what the Atlanta Hawks need from each of their rotation players if they are going to beat the Charlotte Hornets in the Play-In game.

Hawks Individual Assignments

Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at State Farm Arena.

The Atlanta Hawks rely on Trae Young more than any team relies on one of its players in the NBA (yes including Nikola Jokic). Young became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and total assists.

Unfortunately, because of roster deficiencies, they can't afford for Young to have an off night. Young scored 40+ points in ten games this season. The Hawks shouldn't need that to win, but they do need him to hit his average of 28.4 points and 9.7 assists. That's no small task.

Clint Capela

Nov 20, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena.

They call Clint Capela 'The Swiss Bank' for a reason. He controls the paint and acts as the team's anchor. While Capela has suffered significant regression from his career year last season, he still contributes so much to the team.

The Hawks need at least a double-double out of Capela. Additionally, he's going to have to wear his running shoes to keep up with the frenetic pace of the Hornets. But that shouldn't be a problem for the rim-running big man.

De'Andre Hunter

Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the second half at the Spectrum Center.

Like Clint Capela, small forward De'Andre Hunter has regressed this season. His offensive game is super streaky, but he's the best perimeter defender by far. The Hawks need the 24-year-old to slow down the Hornets' offensive attack.

The Hornets are top-five in points per game and three-point shooting. The Hawks cannot afford to let them get hot in a one-game series. Now is time for Hunter to shine. Also, eliminating Kelly Oubre Jr. would be extra sweet for Hunter.

Kevin Huerter

Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at State Farm Arena.

After a slow start to the season, Kevin Huerter has been trending upwards. However, he's still prone to a cold shooting night, which the Hawks cannot afford to have happen on Wednesday.

Since March 1, Huerter has led the team with a 3-point percentage of 41%. To survive the Play-In games, the Hawks don't need 'K'Von,' but they at least need 'Red Velvet' to show up and show out.

Danilo Gallinari

Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) dunks as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (25) during the first half at The Spectrum Center.

Since John Collins went down with multiple injuries, Danilo Gallinari has done a respectable job of filling in at the starting four-spot. Instead of Collins receiving alley-oops, the team's third offensive option is Gallinari knocking down jump shots after a series of crafty moves.

Unfortunately, Gallinari is incapable of offering much on the defensive end of the floor. We know who he is at this point in his career. So, to offset the points he will sacrifice, the Hawks need at least a 15-point performance out of 'Gallo.'

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Isaiah Thomas (4) tries to corner around Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) during the second half at the Spectrum Center.

There is not a more polarizing player on the Hawks roster than Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. This is strange because he's such a quiet, humble player. Luwawu-Cabarrot is s serviceable NBA player.

But is he a rotation player on a playoff team? We are about to find out. After being the final addition to the roster in October, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has used Luwawu-Cabarrot far more than anyone expected. So what does the team need from him against the Hornets? Defense, plain and simple.

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) reacts after making a basket during the first quarter against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena

Atlanta Hawks sixth man Bogdan Bogdanovic was the X-factor in last year's playoff run. He still battles knee soreness which slows him down. But he's one of the few players on the roster who is fearless on the court. Since March 1, he's been the team's second-leading scorer with 18 points per game.

We all know the sharpshooter is going to get (or take) his looks on offense. But the team needs his playoff defense from last season to make a reappearance. In a recent interview with Chirs Kirschner of The Athletic, Bogdanovic admitted his defense was inconsistent. That can't happen anymore.

Onyeka Okongwu

Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami Heat during the first half at State Farm Arena.

If Bogdan Bogdanovic was the team's X-factor in last year's postseason run, the Onyeka Okongwu was the biggest surprise performance. After missing most of his rookie season, Okongwu got big minutes in the playoffs as he demonstrated his ability to contain the likes of Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Hawks need two things from 'Double-O' - rebounding and avoiding foul trouble. Those are two components of his game holding him back from his inevitable usurpation of the starting center role.

Delon Wright

Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) looks to pass as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center.

There was a time not too long ago when Hawks head coach Nate McMillan admitted that Delon Wright was out of the rotation. That didn't last long after John Collins went down with injuries, and Wright followed up with an 18-point performance in a win over the Grizzlies.

The oversized point guard is uniquely positioned to shine in this game. If Wright can lead the Hawks bench to a positive plus/minus through managing the offense and creating for his teammates, then he will be the unsung hero once again.

Lou Williams

Lou Williams is the latest Atlanta Hawks player to test positive for COVID-19 on December 22, 2021.

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan will likely keep the rotation at nine players or less. But if a tenth player checks in, it will be veteran Lou Williams. This is likely Williams' last year in the league after a tremendous career. 

Sadly, 'Sweet Lou' is no longer the offensive microwave he once was. Additionally, he hasn't played defense since the Clinton administration. But if Williams gets some burn against the Hornets, wouldn't it be sweet if fans are treated to one final scoring outburst from the 'Underground GOAT.'

Recommended For You

Kendrick Perkins Says Atlanta Doesn't "Recognize" Trae Young

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Snakes, Waffles, & Secret Doors: Kobe's Final Game in Atlanta

Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first quarter at the Spectrum Center.
News

What Atlanta Hawks Need to Beat Charlotte Hornets

By Pat Benson10 seconds ago
Kentucky's Rhyne Howard (10) during the first half of the Kentucky versus Princeton women's NCAA First Round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
News

Trae Young Welcomes WNBA First Draft Pick to Atlanta

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
ESPN NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith
News

ESPN Hosts Debate Trae Young's Recognition in Atlanta

By Pat Benson20 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts after missing a three-point basket in the closing minute of their loss to the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

John Collins Unsure About His Return This Season

By Pat Benson20 hours ago
Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts to a basket by Kevin Huerter (not pictured) during the second half against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena.
News

Remembering Worst Twitter Takes on Trae Young This Season

By Pat Benson21 hours ago
Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates a three-point basket during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

Trae Young Enjoys Best Season of His Career

By Pat BensonApr 11, 2022
Mar 30, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) gestures towards Oklahoma City Thunder center Olivier Sarr (30) after scoring a basket during the first half at Paycom Center.
News

Trae Young Makes NBA History by Leading in Points, Assists

By Pat BensonApr 10, 2022
Apr 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) reacts after scoring a basket during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
News

Atlanta Hawks Beat Houston Rockets 130-114

By Pat BensonApr 10, 2022