2026 NBA Mock Draft: With Top Pick, Hawks Select Guard Who Is Drawing Anthony Edwards Comparisons

The Atlanta Hawks have played one of the most challenging schedules in the NBA from a logistical standpoint. They have played 15 road games compared to just 10 home games and had two back-to-backs this week, both with travel. Atlanta is already without star point guard Trae Young and has missed center Kristaps Porzingis for multiple games over this stretch as well. While they recently had a three-game losing streak this week, losing two of those games by a combined total of two points, Atlanta got a win Saturday night against Washington, and now they do not have to play a game until Friday night.

A record of 14-11 is not good enough (or bad enough) to be near the top of the lottery odds, but thanks to a big draft night trade this past summer, the Hawks own the New Orleans Pelicans first round pick (most favorable of New Orleans and Milwaukee). You know who has the best odds to win the NBA Draft Lottery with a 3-22 record? It is the Pelicans.

The trio of Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and AJ Dybantsa is looked at as an elite grouping of prospects at the top, but there are several others that are going to round out the top ten.

If the Hawks end up with one of the top picks in the draft, who could they select?

In the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Hawks grab Peterson with the top pick and Florida forward Thomas Haugh with the 16th pick:

1. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Darryn Peterson (Kansas)

Position: SG | Size: 6'6", 205 lbs | Age: 18

Pro Comp: Anthony Edwards

"Returning from a six-game absence, Darryn Peterson scored 17 points in 23 minutes against Missouri.

His effortless creation was evident. He glides to his spots and rises up with glaring fluidity. His shotmaking skills are obvious, even during a game when he's 6-of-14 from the floor. He's now made three three-pointers in each of his three games and shown clear ability to separate into makeable pull-ups or fallaways inside the arc.

He's also made 10 of his first 14 catch-and-shoot attempts, looking comfortable playing without the ball.

Peterson doesn't possess AJ Dybantsa's physical tools, but he scores in more ways and could build a case as one of the draft's most disruptive perimeter defenders."

16. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers): Thomas Haugh (Florida)

Position: SF/PF | Size: 6'9", 215 lbs | Age: 22

Pro Comp: Jeff Green

"Thomas Haugh is meeting those breakout expectations that came with more three-point shooting and decision-making responsibilities.

After opening with a 27-point game against Arizona and recently going for 24 points againts Duke, he's up to 18.6 points, 7.6 boards and 2.8 assists per game.

Haugh seems poised to earn the easy-fit, high-floor label that figures to be attractive in the 20s or 30s for teams interested in the stretch-4 archetype."

Peterson is off to a great start this season, and adding him to this roster would be a huge luxury for the Hawks, considering the talent that they already have. Wherever the Hawks pick lands (it looks increasingly like it will be a top pick), they are going to get a chance to add an elite talent to an already talented group.

