The Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury News Could Have Massive Ramifications On The Atlanta Hawks

The big news in the NBA last night did not revolve around a game, but around an injury to one of the league's best players. After the Bucks' loss to the Nuggets last night, it was announced that Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo was going to be out 4-6 with a right calf strain. The Bucks are 18-26 right now and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The splits with Antetokounmpo on and off the court are really stark, and with him now out for at least four weeks, the season in Milwaukee might just be teetering on being more of a disaster than it already was.

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tells media postgame tonight he has a right calf strain and expects to miss 4 to 6 weeks. MRI on Saturday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 24, 2026

That is where the Hawks come in.

Hawks Could Benefit

Back in the summer, the Hawks and the Pelicans made a trade that you might have heard about.

When the Pelicans traded up to the No. 13 pick in the 2025 draft, they sent the Hawks an unprotected pick in the 2026 draft that is the most favorable of the Pelicans and the Bucks. As it turns out, the Pelicans have the second best odds to win the draft lottery in May and right now, Milwaukee has the 8th best odds.

If the draft lottery were today, the Hawks would have very favorable odds to receive a top-three pick and a good shot at landing the No. 1 overall pick in what is expected to be a very loaded draft at the top with Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, BYU forward AJ Dybantsa, and Duke forward Cameron Boozer at the top of the draft board.

If the trends with Antetokounmpo hold up, the Bucks are going to be in for a very tough few weeks without him. Couple that with the Pelicans being disappointing and unlikely to improve by a significant margin this season, Atlanta is looking at the chance of landing a franchise altering draft pick.

If the Hawks can land a top three pick in this draft, they have a chance to add an elite talent and in the latest Mock Draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, he has the Hawks selecting Kansas guard Darryn Peterson with the No. 1 overall pick and Duke center Patrick Ngongba II with the No. 16 overall pick:

1. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Darryn Peterson (Kansas)

Position: SG | Size: 6'6", 205 lbs | Age: 18

Pro Comp: Anthony Edwards

"The Darryn Peterson "No. 1 overall favorite" narrative got stronger following his 26 points on 13 shots against Baylor.

It was a scoring masterclass, with Peterson showing his convincing fluidity creating drives and jumpers, improvising inside the arc, hitting tough shots and generating good looks with movement from off the ball.

Now up to 200 points in just 241 minutes while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor, 40.6 percent from three and 83.3 percent from the line, his efficiency has been ridiculous for a high-usage player who's been forced in and out of the lineup due to a leg injury.

A smooth slasher, advanced in the mid-range (51.9 percent) and high-volume three-point shooter, Peterson has looked like one of the most complete scoring guard prospects of the modern era."

