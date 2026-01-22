2026 NBA Draft: Hawks Land No.1 Prospect Plus High-Level Center In Latest Mock

While the Atlanta Hawks won last night in Memphis, they are still just 21-25 and looking ahead to the summer. This season started out with much hope that they would be contenders in the Eastern Conference, but injuries and poor play (sound familiar?) derailed that and even if they make the play-in tournament or the playoffs, the Hawks main attention needs to be on this summer when they have ample cap space and a potentially high lottery pick thanks to the New Orleans Pelicans.

If the Hawks can land a top three pick in this draft, they have a chance to add an elite talent and in the latest Mock Draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, he has the Hawks selecting Kansas guard Darryn Peterson with the No. 1 overall pick and Duke center Patrick Ngongba II with the No. 16 overall pick:

1. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Darryn Peterson (Kansas)

Position: SG | Size: 6'6", 205 lbs | Age: 18

Pro Comp: Anthony Edwards

"The Darryn Peterson "No. 1 overall favorite" narrative got stronger following his 26 points on 13 shots against Baylor.

It was a scoring masterclass, with Peterson showing his convincing fluidity creating drives and jumpers, improvising inside the arc, hitting tough shots and generating good looks with movement from off the ball.

Now up to 200 points in just 241 minutes while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor, 40.6 percent from three and 83.3 percent from the line, his efficiency has been ridiculous for a high-usage player who's been forced in and out of the lineup due to a leg injury.

A smooth slasher, advanced in the mid-range (51.9 percent) and high-volume three-point shooter, Peterson has looked like one of the most complete scoring guard prospects of the modern era."

16. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers): Patrick Ngongba II (Duke)

Position: C | Size: 6'11", 250 lbs | Age: 19

Pro Comp: Jonas Valanciunas

"The pitch to Patrick Ngongba II won't revolve around production or stats. Aside from his appealing physical tools and touch around the basket, the tape shows outstanding instincts and processing.

There will be certain NBA teams drawn to his passing and ability to facilitate from inside the defense, where he anticipates cutting opportunities and moves the ball quickly to shooters.

Ngongba isn't the most exciting scoring prospect, but between his finishing tools, assisting, rim protection and flashes of shooting range, he has the chance to check an interesting mix of boxes."

Do they fit?

Now that Young is off the team, the Hawks need to land a scoring guard of some kind. Peterson is one of the best guard prospects of all time and has a truly elite ceiling.

The big worry with him is the fact that he has battled injuries this year, but when he is on the court he is electric. If the Hawks are fortunate to have the No. 1 pick this season, Peterson could a franchise altering talent.

Ngongba would be an interesting fit for the Hawks. They desperately need more size to go along with Onyeka Okongwu and he would be a good developmental bet with his size and rim protection.

If this is the haul the Hawks walk away with in June, they should be pleased.

