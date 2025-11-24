Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report For Tomorrow Night's Game

The Atlanta Hawks are going for their third straight win tomorrow night when they face the Washington Wizards on the road. Atlanta has been a good team on the road this season and seeing as how Washington is one of the worst teams in the NBA, this is going to be another opportunity for the Hawks to get a win, which would move them to 12-7 on the season.

For the injury report tomorrow night, the only player on it for the Hawks (not including Trae Young) is Luke Kennard. Kennard is listed as questionable with left hip inflammation. He missed the game against the Hornets last night.

Hawks injury report for Tuesday against Washington:



Luke Kennard (left hip inflammation) is questionable.



Trae Young remains out. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) November 24, 2025

Biggest takeaways

Nov 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) reacts to a call during the game against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Our own Kahlil McCuller gave his biggest takeaways from last night's win over the Hornets:

"The Hawks didn't look like the usual energized team consistently tonight, as they found themselves playing into the Hornets' slow tempo and trading runs with Charlotte. There were noticeable moments when the Hawks gave up easy buckets on defense, allowing Charlotte to go on a massive scoring run to open the third quarter. They did, however, pick things up in the fourth quarter and pushed the pace, as well as playing more aggressively on defense, leading to a much-needed back-to-back victory.

Dyson Daniels stepped up in a big way for the Hawks tonight, as he made an impact on both ends of the court. He finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and two steals on 47% shooting from the field. Daniels also recorded his first game of 20 or more points this season tonight, as he's come close in multiple games. His floater was the difference-maker, and his steals were his 70th straight game with at least one steal.

This season, Jalen Johnson has been nothing short of an All-Star candidate, and tonight, he showed that again as he had another game of a near triple-double. Johnson finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists, one steal on 50% shooting from the field, 80% from the free-throw line, and 50% from three-point range. Johnson was one of the energizers for the team as they got off to a sluggish start tonight, coming off a back-to-back.

In yet another close game, Alexander-Walker stepped up big for the Hawks in the clutch and had a solid all-around performance this evening, as he finished with 23 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block on 47% shooting from the field. To end the game, Alexander-Walker stepped up as the potential Rookie of the Year in Kon Knueppel as he went up for a spin layup but was stripped by Alexander-Walker to close out the Hawks' win."

More Atlanta Hawks News: