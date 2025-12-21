Spurs vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Dec. 21
Even though they lost the NBA Cup Championship against the New York Knicks, the San Antonio Spurs are rolling right now.
They now hold the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference at 20-7, and they’re coming off back-to-back blowout wins over Washington and Atlanta since their NBA Cup loss.
San Antonio also beat the Oklahoma City Thunder last Saturday, showing that it can compete with any team in the league.
Now, the Spurs are heavily favored on the road against the Washington Wizards, who they beat 119-94 on Thursday night.
Washington has just five wins in the 2025-26 season, although it’s coming off a road win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.
Still, the Wizards rank dead last in the NBA in net rating this season, and they’re going to be overmatched against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs young guards. Can San Antonio cover to win a sixth regular-season game in a row?
Let’s dive into the latest odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for the final meeting between these teams in the 2025-26 season.
Spurs vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Spurs -15.5 (-102)
- Wizards +15.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Spurs: -1350
- Wizards: +800
Total
- 237.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Spurs vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 21
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), MNMT
- Spurs record: 20-7
- Wizards record: 5-21
Spurs vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Harrison Ingram – out
- David Jones Garcia – out
- Kyle Mangas – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Spurs vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Stephon Castle OVER 6.5 Assists (-122)
In today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting, I broke down why Castle should have a huge game as a passer against Washington:
Spurs rising star guard Stephon Castle has been a terrific playmaker as of late, dishing out 12 assists in the NBA Cup Championship against the Knicks and seven or more dimes in three straight games.
He’s coming off a seven-assist game on Thursday against this Washington team, and the Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in opponent assists and opponent points per game this season.
The former lottery pick is averaging 6.9 assists per game on 12.3 potential assists in the 2025-26 season, so he should have plenty of chances to hit this number on Sunday night.
Washington’s defense has been extremely porous this season, and Castle needed just 25:08 to clear this prop on Thursday and 23:55 to clear it on Friday against Atlanta.
Spurs vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
The Spurs are sixth in the NBA in defensive rating this season, and I think they’re a great bet to shut down this Washington offense in its second game in as many nights.
I don’t love laying this many points with the Spurs on the road, so I’m going to take the UNDER on Washington’s team total on Sunday.
The Wizards are averaging just 112.7 points per game this season (26th in the NBA), and San Antonio held them to just 94 points in Thursday’s matchup. The Spurs are the No. 8 scoring defense in the league, allowing 113.7 points per night.
Washington has scored 105 (against Dallas), 120 (against Chicago) and 102 (against Philly) points on the second night of a back-to-back this season, and it ranks 27th in the NBA in offensive rating.
I wouldn’t be shocked if the Spurs hold the Wizards right around 100 points in this second and final meeting this season.
Pick: Wizards Team Total UNDER 109.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
