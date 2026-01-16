Wizards vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 16

The Sacramento Kings are looking to make it four wins in a row when they host the lowly Washington Wizards on Friday night.

The Kings aren’t a great team themselves, but it's been a good homestand in Sacramento. Meanwhile, the Wizards have lost four straight, including the first two on this road trip in blowout fashion.

Sacramento could be getting a boost as Domantas Sabonis was a full participant in practice and may return tonight.

The oddsmakers have the Kings as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Wizards vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wizards +7.5 (-118)

Kings -7.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Wizards: +220

Kings: -270

Total

233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wizards vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 16

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, NBCSCA

Wizards record: 10-29

Kings record: 11-30

Wizards vs. Kings Injury Reports

Wizards Injury Report

Sharife Cooper – out

Bilial Coulibaly – out

Khris Middleton – out

Tristan Vukcevic – out

Cam Whitmore – out

Trae Young – out

Kings Injury Report

Keegan Murray – out

Daeqwon Plowden – out

Domantas Sabonis – questionable

Isaiah Stevens – out

Wizards vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets

Kings Best NBA Prop Bet

DeMar DeRozan has played a big role in the Kings’ three-game winning streak. He had 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists last time out against the Kings, and dropped 32 points against the Lakers in his previous game.

The veteran forward is now averaging 19.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game this season.

DeRozan has at least 28 PRA in five straight games, seven of his last 10, and 10 of his last 15 contests. He also hit this mark in both games against the Wizards last season.

Wizards vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

It’s not often that the Kings deserve to be favorites, especially at -7.5, but tonight is one of those cases.

Sabonis’ potential return, combined with the three-game winning streak, should result in some happy fans in Sacramento tonight. Their last three wins came by 11, 12, and 13 points, despite being +11.5, +9.5, and +14.5 underdogs.

This should be another big win for the Kings at home against a Wizards team that is just 4-16 on the road.

Pick: Kings -7.5 (-102)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.