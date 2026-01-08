Three Biggest Takeaways From The Hawks Blockbuster Trade To Send Trae Young To Washington

After nearly eight full seasons as the face of the Atlanta Hawks franchise, Trae Young has been traded.

During the Hawks' game against the New Orleans Pelicans last night, ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news that Young was going to be traded to the Washington Wizards in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert.

Things began to heat up this week when NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Wizards had emerged as a legitimate destination for Young, and things progressed with each day. Now the Hawks are going to turn the page on one era and begin one that does not include their all-time leader in assists.

So what are the biggest takeaways from this big trade?

1. The Hawks are moving into a new era

Jan 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) dribbles defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard Bryce McGowens (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Ever since the Hawks traded Luka Doncic for Trae Young on the night of the 2018 NBA draft, he has been the face of the franchise and had taken them to heights that they had not seen before, getting two wins away from the NBA Finals in 2021. Now that Young is in Washington, it is time for the Hawks to move into a new era of basketball.

The good news for the Hawks is that they already have an emerging star in forward Jalen Johnson, who has taken a huge leap this season and is a likely All-Star. They have young talent in Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Onyeka Okongwu, and Asa Newell as well. Atlanta is also hoping that the unprotected pick it got from the New Orleans Pelicans turns into a top-three pick in the upcoming draft.

It has been clear that Johnson and the rest of the young players on the Hawks are now the face of the franchise but now that Young is not on the team anymore, they can officially move forward into this new era of Hawks basketball.

2. The Hawks Have Flexibility Now

On the surface, the average NBA fan is going to think that the Hawks got fleeced in this deal. Young is a four-time All Star and one of the greatest players in Atlanta history. He lead the league in assists last season and is one of the top offensive engines and play makers in the league still.

If you dig deeper though, this is a perfectly reasonable return for Young given the contract status and his lack of trade value around the league. The best way to look at what happened through a Hawks lens is to see the flexibility that this now creates for Atlanta. With McCollum, Porzingis, and Luke Kennard, the Hawks have more than $70 million in expiring contracts that could turn into cap room this summer or be moved for a big time player via trade, such as Anthony Davis, who they have been linked to over the past few weeks.

That alone could make this trade worth it if the Hawks make the right moves. The players they have under contract next season are Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, Corey Kispert, Asa Newell, Vit Krejci, Mouhamed Gueye (team option for next season), and N'Faly Dante. McCollum, Porzingis, and Kennard are all going to be gone, and if the team wanted maximum flexibility, they could decline the team option on Gueye, though I highly doubt that is something that will happen. Not only that, they could have two first round picks, including a shot at the No. 1 overall pick, thanks to the trade with the Pelicans.

Of course, the Hawks have to make the right moves with this flexibility and add to this team in a responsible way. Flexibility only matters if you use it right.

3. Trae Young Gets A Fresh Start

Young is still a really good player, but this move makes a lot of sense from the Hawks perspective and it gives him a chance to get a fresh start in his career.

The Wizards have been adding young talent such as Alex Sarr, Tre Johnson, Kyshawn George, and Bilal Coulibaly, but with all of the cap space they had (or were going to have), it makes perfect sense for them to be able to land a high-level player who can help their young talent.

Young still has plenty to offer in the NBA and it will be interesting to see if when or if the Wizards give him an extension and if he is a part of their long-term plans.

More Atlanta Hawks News: