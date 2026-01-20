New Orleans Pelicans Second-Year Center Could Be An Underrated Trade Target For The Atlanta Hawks

There has only been one trade this NBA season and it has been the Hawks sending star point guard Trae Young to the Washington Wizards in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. The Hawks have been linked to other big trades since sending Young to the Wizards, most notably Mavericks star Anthony Davis. With Davis injured and unlikely to be moved, the Hawks may need to pivot to other targets to fill their obvious need at center.

The Hawks have had a massive need at center this year, as their lack of size has kept them from being a competitive team in the Eastern Conference (though there are other reasons). Atlanta swung big this offseason when they landed Kristaps Porzingis, but his lack of availability coupled with the season ending injury to N'Faly Dante has left the Hawks with huge hole at center. Onyeka Okongwu is a pretty good player, but his lack of size hurts Atlanta in a lot of matchups and they need to find the right center to pair him with.

While Davis was the big name Atlanta was linked too, there are some other names to know where the Hawks might be able to buy low on.

Underrated target?

One player the Hawks should take a look at is Pelicans center Yves Missi. Missi was drafted by the Pelicans in the first round last season, and while he was solid, the team still drafted Derik Queen (after their infamous trade with Atlanta), and Missi might not be in the team's long-term plans. According to Raptors reporter Michael Grange, Missi is available for trade:

"I have also heard from multiple sources that second-year centre Yves Missi is available from New Orleans as the Pelicans look to focus their rebuild around rookie big Derik Queen, although the Raptors' interest in the 21-year-old taken 21st in the 2024 draft is unclear."

Missi (6'11 235 LBS) has his limitations on defense, but he would give the Hawks needed size and solid rebounding. His statistics are down from last season, but that is because he is playing fewer minutes. He is averaging 5.5 PPG and 5.5 RPG this season while shooting 55% from the field.

This would be a nice buy low opportunity for the Hawks. They would get a young center who could get plenty of minutes on this team with Porzingis hurt. However, there has not been enough reporting from around the league that suggests New Orleans is looking to move Missi before the deadline. Still, this should be a player the Hawks check in on and see if they can add him to the team as they try to keep their spot in the play-in tournament and make the playoffs.

