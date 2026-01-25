One Trade That Could Quietly Change the Atlanta Hawks Playoff Outlook

The 2026 NBA trade deadline is less than two weeks away.

There has only been one trade so far this season and it involved the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta sent Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, signaling the end of the Young era in Atlanta and opening up other possibilities for the Hawks.

Just because Young has been dealt, does not mean that the Hawks are going to be done. They have over $70 million in expiring contracts, young players, and draft picks to trade if they wanted to make a big move.

While I don't think there is a move out there that makes the Hawks contenders in the Eastern Conference (even if it was for Anthony Davis or Giannis Antetokounmpo), there are some moves out there that the Hawks could make to strengthen their roster and make them more dangerous if they did make the playoffs.

There is one glaring weakness that the Hawks have had on their roster all season long and that is at the center position. When the year began, the Hawks looked to have one of the top center duos in the NBA with Kristaps Porzingis and Onyeka Okongwu, but Porzingis has been unavailable for much of the year and N'Faly Dante tore his ACL, leaving Atlanta without much size. The Hawks did recently sign Christian Koloko to a two-way contract, but that might not be a real solution for the playoffs

One trade for the Hawks that could change their playoff outlook is if they went and acquired a capable backup center that could help with their size and rebounding issues.

Who could make sense?

Jan 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) looks on during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Goga Bitadze has been in trade rumors leading up to the deadline and if he is available, the Hawks should be checking in. Bitadze would slot in as the backup center and play when Porzingis is unavailable or traded. After this season, he would be an expiring contract and would allow the Hawks to still have future flexibility. It would not take much to get him, and the Hawks could even fit him in a trade exception if they wanted to.

Brooklyn center Day'Ron Sharpe is on a cheap contract and even has a team option for next season, so if the Hawks don't like how he fits with the team or wants more flexibility for the summer, they could decline it. He is young as well, so if he does fit, he could form a nice tandem with Onyeka Okongwu.

This is an inexpensive option for the Hawks, but Brooklyn might not be interested in moving him.

Mavericks center Daniel Gafford has been rumored to be on the trading block, but one interesting thing about him is that he has three years left on his deal. Would the Hawks want to trade for someone who is going to take up future space and lessen their flexibility? The fit makes some sense, but I don't get the sense that the Hawks would want the contract.

Missi is a second year player on the Pelicans and there have been reports that the Pelicans are open to moving him. Would the Hawks be a team that takes a chance on him? His defense is a weakness, but he might just need a change of scenery.

Again, there is not a trade out there that suddenly makes the Hawks NBA Finals threats, but getting a legitimate backup center at the right price could make them a bigger threat to win a first round series.

