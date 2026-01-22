The One Deadline Move That The Atlanta Hawks Should Be Prioritizing

The 2026 NBA trade deadline is two weeks away.

There has only been one trade so far this season and it involved the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta sent Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, signaling the end of the Young era in Atlanta and opening up other possibilities for the Hawks.

Just because Young has been dealt, does not mean that the Hawks are going to be done. They have over $70 million in expiring contracts, young players, and draft picks to trade if they wanted to make a big move.

While I don't think there is a move out there that makes the Hawks contenders in the Eastern Conference (even if it was for Anthony Davis or Giannis Antetokounmpo), there are some moves out there that the Hawks could make to strengthen their roster and make them more dangerous if they did make the playoffs.

I think the Hawks need to find another center. They are not getting enough from Kristaps Porzingis, who is hardly available, and the Hawks' lack of size comes back to haunt them in games. Aside from Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta does not have a viable center behind him and has had to resort to playing Mouahmed Gueye and Asa Newell there, and they are playing out of position. If the Hawks could add another center, it would help them quite a bit down the stretch of the season, and there are some affordable options out there.

Looking at the options

Jan 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) looks on during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

I think there are a lot of cheap options for the Hawks if they want to add to their roster at center and some of them are inexpensive.

Goga Bitadze-Orlando Magic

Bitadze has been in trade rumors leading up to the deadline and if he is available, the Hawks should be checking in. Bitadze would slot in as the backup center and play when Porzingis is unavailable or traded. After this season, he would be an expiring contract and would allow the Hawks to still have future flexibility. It would not take much to get him and the Hawks could even fit him in a trade exception if they wanted to.

He does not stretch the floor and is not an elite defender, but would be a huge upgrade over what the Hawks currently have.

Day'Ron Sharpe- Brooklyn Nets

This is my favorite theoretical target for the Hawks.

Sharpe is on a cheap contract and even has a team option for next season, so if the Hawks don't like how he fits with the team or wants more flexibility for the summer, they could decline it. He is young as well so if he does fit, he could form a nice tandem with Onyeka Okongwu.

This is an inexpensive option for the Hawks, but Brooklyn might not be interested in moving him.

Nick Richards- Phoenix Suns

Richards is an expiring $5 million contract and would give the Hawks another body in the frontcourt. He is not an exciting option by any means, but if the Hawks wanted a simple solution for the rest of the season, they could look at Richards.

Robert Williams III- Portland Trail Blazers

Williams is also an expiring contract and when healthy, he is probably the best player of this bunch. He is an excellent defender and can finish at the rim, but the problem is that he is not available on a night-to-night basis. Given that the Hawks are already having that problem with Porzingis, I find it unlikely they would want Williams.

Daniel Gafford- Dallas Mavericks

Gafford has been rumored to be on the trading block, but one interesting thing about about him is that he has three years left on his deal. Would the Hawks want to trade for someone that is going to take up future space and lessen their flexibility? The fit makes some sense, but I don't get the sense that the Hawks would want the contract.

Yves Miss- New Orleans Pelicans

Missi is a second year player on the Pelicans and there have been reports that the Pelicans are open to moving him. Would the Hawks be a team that takes a chance on him? His defense is a weakness, but he might just need a change of scenery.

More Atlanta Hawks News: