Atlanta Hawks Are Reportedly No Longer In Significant Trade Talks For Anthony Davis

The 2026 NBA trade deadline is two weeks away.

There has only been one trade so far this season and it involved the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta sent Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, signaling the end of the Young era in Atlanta and opening up other possibilities for the Hawks.

Just because Young has been dealt, does not mean that the Hawks are going to be done. They have over $70 million in expiring contracts, young players, and draft picks to trade if they wanted to make a big move.

Atlanta has consistently been mentioned as a team that was interested in trading for Anthony Davis, but his most recent injury has quieted those talks. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Hawks are no longer involved in serious trade talks around Davis:

"It's a struggle, frankly, to find any active trade scenarios involving Davis at the minute.

In recent days, both the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors — teams previously described as the most ardent Davis suitors — have been signaling that they are no longer involved in significant trade talks with the Mavericks.

The interest in Davis has seemed to cool since last week's announcement that the 32-year-old will be sidelined for at least six weeks due to ligament damage in his left hand."

While the fit of Davis on the Hawks made some sense, he is a risky bet. He has a long injury history, would cost a lot to obtain, and wants a max contract extension. He would help the Hawks fill their biggest needs of rebounding, rim protection, and defense, but the risk far outweighs the reward.

The players they have under contract next season are Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, Corey Kispert, Asa Newell, Vit Krejci, Mouhamed Gueye (team option for next season), and N'Flay Dante. McCollum, Porzingis, and Kennard are all going to be gone, and if the team wanted maximum flexibility, they could decline the team option on Gueye, though I highly doubt that is something that will happen. Not only that, they could have two first-round picks, including a shot at the No. 1 overall pick, thanks to the trade with the Pelicans.

The Hawks might be involved in trade talks to upgrade their roster ahead of the deadline, but the idea of Anthony Davis in Atlanta is starting to fade.

