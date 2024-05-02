Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Shifts Blame Off Tyler Herro For Season-Ending Defeat
The Miami Heat's backbone is veteran star Jimmy Butler, but the future is led by Bam Adebayo (26 years old) and Tyler Herro (24 years old).
The tandem was presented the opportunity to lead the team in the absence of Butler in their first-round matchup against the Boston Celtics. However, it went as expected, with the Heat losing in a gentleman's sweep. The young stars are sticking together regardless of the early postseason exit, as Adebayo acknowledged on Wednesday.
"They definitely got him out of his rhythm, sending him different coverages," Adebayo said. "Pressing him full court, it just took him out of his rhythm."
Herro was matched up against arguably the league's top defensive backcourt in Jrue Holiday and Derrick White. Combining this with Boston's relentless focus on preventing his shot creation was a recipe for disaster. Herro averaged 16.8 points, totaling more than 20 points a single time.
"I don't think what they did to Tyler dictated a lot of what happened out there," Adebayo said. "I feel like it was the other end."
The offense is not entirely to blame, but recording less than 100 points in four of the five matchups is inexcusable. The lack of production from Herro will raise trade rumors in the offseason, but it's nice to see Adebayo remaining loyal to his teammate.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on Instagram @anthony.pasciolla.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE
Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE