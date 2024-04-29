Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Has Simple Answer For Different Result In Game 4 Vs Celtics: Play Better

Shandel Richardson

Apr 27, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra looks on against the Boston Celtics - Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports
A few days ago, the Miami Heat were on top of the world after stealing Game 2 against the Boston Celtics.

Now, they are in an exact opposite place entering tonight's Game 4. After losing Saturday, they now face the possibility of a 3-1 deficit when the series returns to Boston.

"This is what the playoffs are about," Spoelstra said. "You have so many different emotions. You have to be so mentally and emotionally and physically sharp and deal with what's real and deal with what you need to do better and collectively go after it when you have an opportunity." 


Spoelstra refused to make it complicated. He knows what it takes for a victory tonight.

"We need to be much better [tonight]," Spoelstra said. "We're well aware of that. We have a bunch of competitors and high-character guys in the locker room." 

AN UPDATE ON TERRY ROZIER

Spoelstra gave an update on injured guard Terry Rozier's status after Sunday's practice.

He said there remains no timetable on his return.

"I don't know," Spoelstra said. "The outlook is still the same. He's day to day. When it changes, I'll let you know."

Rozier has been sidelined since April 7 because of neck spasms.

SLOW STARTS AN ISSUE

The common theme for the Heat in their two losses in the series are slow starts.

In Game 1, they were down 14-0. In Game 2, they scored only 12 first-quarter points.

They know it's an issue they have to correct.

"Our starts have definitely hurt us," Heat guard Tyler Herro said. "I thought in the first game, it started with the offensive rebounds setting the tone. Then [Saturday], there were a couple different balls in the air that we didn't put in the right effort to come up with those ... Definitely getting off to better starts." 

