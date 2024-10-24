Fans Voice Displeasure Over Miami Heat Performance On Social Media
The Miami Heat fans released their displeasure in the season opener on social media following the 116-97 loss to the Orlando Magic.
One Heat fan thinks the season is going to be so bad the team will get the first selection in next season's NBA Draft. The top prospect is Duke freshman Couper Flagg.
The best part of the game was the dedication of the home court to team president and former coach Pat Riley. It appeared as though it was all one fan could write about with any positivity.
One fan was so disgusted with the team's performance, she let it all out. She left nothing to the imagination as she displayed her hatred for the team. It was a little over the top for the first game of the season.
Another Heat fan went into the game with complete optimism. Fortunately for him, he fell asleep and did not have to witness most of the devastation.
He woke up late in the game when the Heat were already doomed. He was fortunate to have missed most of the onslaught in the third quarter.
A fan with the handle @HeatvsHaters, checked in on Thursday morning to see how the Heat fanbase was doing after the loss. It was a nice gesture for a fanbase that needed to be checked on.
The Heat have a chance at redemption on Saturday night. They travel to Charlotte for a game against the Hornets. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.