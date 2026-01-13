Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Suns-Heat, Jamal Murray, Hawks-Lakers)

Tuesday night’s NBA action features the fourth meeting of the season between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs as part of a seven-game slate.

And while I’ll be dialed in to the OKC-San Antonio game – it did not make the list for my best bets on Jan. 13.

Monday was yet another positive day, as two of the three picks that I gave out hit , pushing this season’s record to 38-97 (+17.47 units). It’s been an unreal first few months, and I’m looking to keep the momentum going with a player prop, a spread and a moneyline pick for tonight’s action.

In the prop market, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray could be worth a look if he’s able to play through an ankle issue (listed as questionable) on Tuesday night.

Elsewhere, there are two road teams that I think are worth a look, including one that could pull off an upset.

Here’s a breakdown of each of today’s best bets!

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 138-97 (+17.47 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1429-1334-27 (+50.62 units)

NBA Best Bets Today

Atlanta Hawks Moneyline (-148) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Jamal Murray OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-162)

Phoenix Suns +1.5 (-118) vs. Miami Heat

Atlanta Hawks Moneyline (-148) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

I’m buying the Hawks, who are well over .500 without Trae Young this season, on the road against the Lakers on Tuesday.

L.A. is coming off a road loss on Monday against the Sacramento Kings, and both Luka Doncic and LeBron James have expressed doubt about their status on Tuesday night. That has moved the Lakers to home dogs in this matchup, and this line could move even further if they’re both ruled out.

Atlanta is 13-10 straight up on the road this season and has won three in a row. The Lakers, on the other hand, have dropped three in a row and are just 27th in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games.

If both James and Doncic sit, the Lakers do not have the offensive firepower to keep up in this game, especially since Austin Reaves (calf) has been out of the lineup.

I love Atlanta at this price on Tuesday.

Jamal Murray OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-162)

Jamal Murray is having a great season shooting the 3-ball, knocking down 3.4 shots on a career-high 7.7 attempts per game (44.3 percent).

In his two games against the New Orleans Pelicans so far this season, Murray is a combined 5-for-15 from 3, hitting three shots from deep in one of those games. He's a solid bet to reach that number again -- if he plays -- on Tuesday, as the Pels are one of the worst 3-point defenses in the NBA.

New Orleans has given up the second-most 3s per game (14.8) this season while ranking 18th in opponent 3-point percentage.

In the games that Murray has played since Nikola Jokic went down, he's attempted five, 12, seven and nine shots from beyond the arc, clearing this prop in two of those games.

As long as the volume is there, Murray is undervalued with this line set below his season average on Tuesday.

Phoenix Suns +1.5 (-118) vs. Miami Heat

The Phoenix Suns could be a sneaky upset pick on Tuesday, as they are third in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games and have won three in a row heading into Tuesday’s clash with the Miami Heat.

Miami has taken a step back offensively as of late, ranking 28th in offensive rating over its last 10 games. That has pushed the Heat to just 20-19 this season, and they’re struggling mightily against quality teams.

The Heat are 13-3 against teams under .500 this season, but they’ve fallen to 7-16 against teams that are .500 or better. The Suns fall in that second bucket, and they have one of the better defenses in the NBA, ranking fifth in opponent points per game.

With Norman Powell questionable for Miami on Tuesday, I’m buying the Suns as small underdogs.

