Heat vs. Celtics Takeaways: Bam Adebayo's Admirable Effort Trumped By Woes Of The Team
The Miami Heat were brought back to reality by the Boston Celtics in a disappointing Game 3 defeat, 104-84.
Here's a look at five major takeaways:
1. Bam Adebayo's admirable effort was trumped by the struggles of his teammates.
The All-Star big man finished with a solid statline of 20 points and nine rebounds on 8 of 18 shooting, but it doesn't tell the whole story. His inefficient shooting featured numerous misses inside the arc, which are typically knocked down. If Adebayo is relied on as their top scorer, the Heat stand no chance of winning the series.
2. Tyler Herro is one of the league's most inconsistent players.
From 24 points and 14 assists in Game 2 to 15 points and two assists on Saturday evening, Herro's woes were on full display. He shot a poor 31.3 percent and 3 of 9 from three-point range. The dominance of the star guard on the offensive end is essentially the only hope for coach Erik Spoelstra and Co.
3. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown met their expected standards.
Regarded as one of the NBA's top duos (and one of the highest paid), they lived up to their expectations in Game 3. Tatum recorded 22 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists on 6 of 16 shooting while Brown tallied 22 points, eight rebounds, and two steals on 55 percent shooting. This level of play is acceptable for them on the road to the NBA Finals, but one must step up when it matters most.
4. Kristaps Porzingis is the Celtics' X-factor to win a championship.
It's safe to say the Celtics are at their best when Porzingis is in a groove. And Game 3 was the perfect example of it. He concluded the evening with 18 points, five rebounds, and two blocks on efficient shooting splits while his defensive efforts played a key role in Adebayo's missed opportunities. Boston is 2-0 in the postseason this year when the 28-year-old center scores more than 15 points.
5. Where is Duncan Robinson?
After a bounce-back regular season, Robinson is seemingly vanishing from the Heat's rotation. He went scoreless in seven minutes of action in Game 3, totaling 11 points in the series. His lack of playing time remains a mystery, but it could relate to his injury at the end of the regular season.
