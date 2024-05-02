Miami Heat Twitter Reacts To Game 5 Loss To The Boston Celtics
To the surprise of no one, the Miami Heat’s season is over.
Their blowout loss to the Boston Celtics Wednesday night was just another reflection how much this team needs Jimmy Butler and another star beside him.
There was nothing but admiration for Bam Adebayo, who played like a No. 1 option this series and defeated the allegations of disappearing in the playoffs. He averaged 22.6 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field.
“Bam was the only dude who generated offense and for his teammates while anchoring an entire defense,” user HeatCulture said. “Get this man some help this summer.”
On the other end, Tyler Herro is once again the focal point of Heat trade rumors after another underperformance in the postseason. Herro shot 39 percent in the series, with a 15-point performance in Game 5 going 1 of 8 from 3-point range. Heat fans and haters wasted no time clowning him on social media.
Meanwhile, Celtics fans took no time trolling Miami, particularly Butler. To be fair, Heat fans did say they wanted to face Boston, and some even declared the series would shift after Game 2.
The Celtics advance to the Eastern semifinals, still the clear favorite to take the conference. Meanwhile, Miami will regroup this season and try to come back stronger next year.
Get ready for another offseason of crazy trade rumors and star players surrounding the Heat.
Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.
