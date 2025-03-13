How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted To Wednesday's Loss To Los Angeles Clippers
The Miami Heat's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night marked the fifth straight.
And in turn, fans' frustration boiled over watching their squad amid another lackluster performance.
"Heat Culture died when UD retired," one fan said. "No leaders, no heart, no defense! I can’t harderly recognize this team anymore! You will begin to see more empty seats at because the product on the floor is no Bueno!"
Unlike most losses this season, there wasn't even a double-digit lead to blow. The Clippers built a commanding lead in the fourth quarter and never let up. Miami fell to a chorus of players like Bogdan
Bogdanovic and Ivica Zubac, who combined for 56 points against Miami. Bogdanovic had his highest-scoring performance of the season, seemingly getting to the basket with ease all night.
"I know our roster is not that good this season, but I strongly believe this roster can't be much worse than before the Jimmy era," one user tweeted. "There has to be something which needs immediate change. It doesn't make sense to be in this state for so long."
Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins combined for 53 points on 55 percent shooting, but the inability to stop the bleeding defensively halted any chance to claim victory. It also doesn't help that Kel'el Ware and Bam Adebayo each had single-digit performances with just 11 combined field goal attempts.
The Heat play the Boston Celtics (47-19) Friday night.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.