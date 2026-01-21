In the 2017 NBA draft, Dennis Smith Jr was selected 9th overall to the Dallas Mavericks.

He's bounced around the league since that point, including teams like the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, and Brooklyn Nets.

Most recently he's made his way to the G-League, getting reps for the Wisconsin Herd before being released two days ago.

The Miami Heat's G-League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, jumped on this acquisition, claiming him as there has always been an interest in high level talents that just need to land in the right situation.

The Heat’s @nbagleague affiliate in Sioux Falls has claimed former NBA lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. after his recent release by the Wisconsin Herd, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 21, 2026

Whether it's been guys like Josh Christopher or RJ Hampton, the Heat have been extremely willing to take swings on these type of guys, especially when they're willing to work through the developmental system in Sioux Falls.

Their G-League affiliate is used to having a consistent group, but the Heat have been steady in keeping Kasparas Jakucionis and Myron Gardner around on the regular roster, as both have been needed in the rotation as of late.

Jahmir Young, another Heat two-way, has been getting a lot of reps out there, averaging close to 26 points a game. Vlad Goldin has been averaging a near double double, putting up 15.7 points and 9.4 rebounds a night.

👀👀👀 (via @TheSteinLine) pic.twitter.com/pytEepHOQK — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) January 21, 2026

Dennis Smith Jr is known best for his defensive capabilities in the back-court, along with his flashes of downhill athleticism and finishing.

He falls in the long line of guards the Miami Heat usually take a long look at, as being able to contain one-on-one and get around screens is the first box to check off for the team's scouting department.

This has been a team Smith Jr has wanted to land with for some time now -- he was linked to them when they were involved in discussions to trade for Damian LIllard, as a complementary signing. That's because he is friendly with both Lillard and Heat captain Bam Adebayo.

Bigger than that, the Heat are a team all agents are calling nonstop when they need their client to get revived or noticed when they are on the rise.

Sioux Falls will be giving the 28 year old Smith Jr some on-ball reps in the near future for Sioux Falls, seeing if that talent still looms over, as he is eligible to be signed by any NBA team.

The issue is that the Heat are loaded at guard it seems at the moment. Tyler Herro and Norman Powell in competition for an extension. Davion Mitchell locking up that starting point guard spot. Kasparas Jakucionis and Dru Smith battling it out already for the reserve minutes in the rotation.

But this is a deeper plan than rotation talk. The Heat have done the whole undrafted story stuff more times than not, and while those moments are always great, this is a league where talent sits higher than anything else.

So with the Heat taking a swing on a former top 10 pick for their G-League affiliate, fans should definitely approve.