Is Tyler Herro Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hornets vs. Heat)
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (foot, ankle) has been ruled out for the fourth game in a row as he recovers from surgery that he had before the start of the season.
Miami has been able to get off to a 2-1 start without the All-Star guard, who likely won't return until at least next month. Herro's initial recovery timeline was eight to 12 weeks, putting him in mid-November or potentially early December for his return.
It's not ideal for the Heat, who are fighting to make the playoffs for the seventh season in a row under Erik Spoelstra.
Still, Herro's injury has opened up some chances for Davion Mitchell, Norman Powell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. to have expanded roles early in the season, and Miami has one of the better offenses in the league through three games.
The Heat are favored at home against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, as they aim to move to 3-1 in the 2025-26 campaign.
Here's a look at my favorite prop target with Herro still out of the lineup.
Best Heat Prop Bet vs. Hornets With Tyler Herro Out
- Davion Mitchell 7+ Assists (-173)
This season, Mitchell is averaging 8.0 assists per game, picking up 12 in Miami's season opener and six in each of the team's last two games.
I like the OVER on his assist prop on Tuesday, as the Hornets allowed the ninth-most assists to opponents this season despite playing the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers in their first three games.
Mitchell averaged over five assists per game for Miami last season, and with Herro out, he's become one of the primary playmakers for this offense.
Overall, he's averaging 13.0 potential assists per game this season, meaning he'd need to convert just over half to clear this prop. I think he's worth a look against this Charlotte defense with the total in this game all the way up in the 240s.
