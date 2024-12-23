How To Watch Miami Heat-Brooklyn Nets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -8
VITALS: The Heat and Nets meet for the first of three regular season matchups. Last season, the teams split the season, 2-2. The Heat are
80-60 all-time versus Brooklyn during the regular season, including 43-26 in home games and 37-34 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Dru Smith
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Duncan Robinson
F Nikola Jovic
NETS
F Cam Johnson
F Noah Clowney
C Nic Claxton
G Keon Johnson
G Ben Simmons
INJUY REPORT
HEAT
Jimmy Butler: Questionable - stomach
Kevin Love: Probable - Personal reasons
Josh Christopher: Probable - G League
Keshad Johnson: Probable - Two-way
Josh Richardson: Out - Heel
NETS
Bojan Bogdanovic: Out - Foot
Trendon Watford: Out - Hamstring
Dariq Whitehead: Questionable - G League
Ziaire Williams: Out - Knee
Jaylen Martin: Questionable - Two-way
De'Anthony Melton: Out - Knee
Cam Thomas: Out - Hamstring
Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable - Calf
QUOTABLE
Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports Network on the Heat's loss to the Magic: "Essentially you're talking about five of the eight players in Orlando's mix ... unavailable," Skolnick said on his podcast. "I don't want to hear that Jimmy Butler did not play. It does not excuse what happened in the fourth quarter. The guys on the court should've done enough to close out that game and they did not."
“
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich