In the House? Morant-to-Miami rumors fueled by eyebrow-raising purchase

Ja Morant is roughly 5,000 miles from Miami in Germany, but he’s never felt closer to being part of Heat nation.

You’re not on social media if you haven’t seen the Memphis Grizzlies’ star point guard photo-shopped into a Heat uniform, but even as rumors intensify and Morant continues to sit out games with a calf contusion, the guard himself has been tight-lipped.

On the eve of Memphis’ NBA Berlin Game matchup against the Orlando Magic, Memphis Commercials Appeal reporters Damichael Cole and Lucas Finton released a story that Morant purchased a home in Miami a few weeks ago. Rumors linking the guard to a potential move to the Heat had surfaced by the time he decided to purchase the $3.2 million property.

Ja Morant purchased a home in Miami in December. Miami is one of the teams Morant has been linked to in recent days.



Story here with @LucasFinton : https://t.co/748NWauQgh — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) January 14, 2026

This could be coincidental since South Florida is a great place to own real estate, but it may also mean the Grizzlies guard is covering his bases in the event the Miami Heat acquires him in a trade before the Feb. 5 trade deadline. The original story was dug up by Dru_Star for the Miami New Times on Wednesday afternoon.

Dru Star Scoop: Ja Morant purchased a $3.2 million home in Miami under a trust 3 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/Lnqg1MUac1 — Dru (@dru_star) January 14, 2026

Morant answered “next question” when asked if he felt he’d still be with the Grizzlies after the NBA trade deadline after wondering aloud whether any teammates were being asked the same. It’s been a frustrating season for the 26-year-old guard, who clashed with new head coach Tuomas Iisalo over how his minutes were being dispersed over the first few games and earned himself a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team served way back on Nov. 1.

At today's press conference in Berlin, the first question asked of Ja Morant was his reaction to trade talks. Morant: "Live with it." Read more: https://t.co/cavA2vMB4w



✏️: @DrewHill_DM | 📽️: @GDavidBoyd pic.twitter.com/a2hxek5kFY — The Daily Memphian (@DailyMemphian) January 14, 2026

In a 117-112 home loss to the Lakers that got a national stage on Amazon Prime, Morant moped his way to a 3-for-14 shooting night, missed all six of his 3-point looks and often looked like he was just going through the motions. He vented post-game, got suspended for the next contest in Toronto.

Since that point, Morant has been the subject of trade rumors. The Atlanta Hawks were similarly at a breaking point with Trae Young, who was moved to the Washington Wizards on Jan. 9.

Morant returned to struggle some more before suffering a calf injury on Nov. 15 in Zach Edey’s season debut. Edey has since played only a handful of games himself due to a stress reaction in his ankle and will be re-evaluated in a few weeks.

Morant turned his ankle late in a Dec. 15 win over the Clippers and missed another four games. It was within that time frame that he closed on this property in Miami. Morant’ss only action in 2026 came in a Jan. 2 loss to the L.A. Lakers. He’s been out with the calf contusion for nearly two weeks now.

💣The Miami Heat have quickly emerged as an ‘attractive option’ for Ja Morant, per @KellyIko



​Morant is reportedly drawn to the Heat’s "detail-oriented and structured" culture and has a deep respect for Erik Spoelstra.



​Sources say Morant also desires to play for Team USA in… pic.twitter.com/byrwvAFDRf — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) January 15, 2026

The Heat do have the assets necessary to pry Morant from Memphis, although they would probably be averse to moving draft capital in any deal. If Miami does decide to shake things up by adding Morant after falling back to the pack following their brilliant start, their guard will have extra time to study the playbook since he won’t have to bother with house-hunting.

