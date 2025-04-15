How To Watch Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line
Game time: 7:30 p.m., United Center, Chicago
Betting line: Heat +1, DraftKings
VITALS: The Miami Heat are lining up against the ninth-seeded Chicago Bulls in this game, as part of the Play-In Tournament. The winner of this game will then go on to play against the winner of the game between the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks to advance to the Playoffs and play the first-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Heat and Bulls matched up three times this season. The Bulls won all three matchups, (133-124 on Feb. 4, 114-109 on March 8 and 119-111 on April 9). The Heat won three of four matchups against the Bulls last season. The Heat are 64-68 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 37-29 in home games and 27-39 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Alec Burks
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
BULLS
G Coby White
G Josh Giddey
C Nikola Vucevic
F Kevin Huerter
F Matas Buzelis
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Pelle Larsson: Questionable - Ankle
Nikola Jovic: Questionable - Hand
Kevin Love: Questionable - Personal Reasons
Isaiah Stevens: Out - Foot
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
BULLS
Josh Giddey: Available - Forearm
Dalen Terry: Questionable - Calf
Tre Jones: Out - Foot
Lonzo Ball: Out - Wrist
Ayo Dosunmu: Out - Shoulder
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "It makes you feel alive, that's for damn sure. Anything that just raises the stakes. Again, you know, I've mentioned it, our locker room doesn't feel this way but, certainly on the outside you think 'oh this is the nine playing the 10, what does that mean?' Well it means a lot. We have an opportunity. Get a win, get us closer to another game to ideally get another win to get in this party. But it's going to be competitive, that's what I'm looking forward to see: to see if it can bring out a higher level and that's what I expect."
