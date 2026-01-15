NBA Insider claims that Giannis is "absolutely" open to playing for the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat continue to find themselves in the news regarding star players who may be looking to end up elsewhere. Amid the week of Ja Morant rumors, the Heat have been linked to Milwaukee Bucks megastar Giannis Antetokounmpo for the first time in a while. This time, it's by The Athletic's Sam Amick on The Ryen Russillo Show.

"I don't know exactly how they're approaching it. They're pretty close to the vest. But I think the discussion around Ja and Giannis gives you probably both ends of that spectrum," Amick began. "If you want to reach and and get back in the star player business right now, you can probably find a way to do that with Ja, you know, but if you have any intel that, like we talked about earlier, that Giannis may decline that extension, and then Miami, my understanding, for sure, is absolutely a place that that Giannis is believed to be open to."

"And so, even just the NBA fan side of me, like it's been a minute since the Heat did that thing where they go get the guy, and they have guys and they've had a fun year, but, post-Jimmy-Butler messiness, it's starting to feel like it's only a matter of time until they take a big swing," Amick continued. "Pat [Riley]'s not getting any younger, and Erik [Spoelstra], obviously, I mean even just last night he talked about the short runway of coaches and how he's been the exception, but even Erik is not going to do this forever. So I don't know what that looks like, but but you feel like one of these days we're going to look up and they've done something big."

The reports and rumors that have surrounded the two-time MVP since last offseason heated up again earlier this season, but Antetokounmpo recently came out and said it's not in his nature to ask for a trade.

The 17-23 Bucks are currently trying to get into the Play-In Tournament, (the Heat's domain over the past three seasons), standing as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, 1.5 games behind the 10th place Chicago Bulls.

In 26 games this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks in just 29 minutes per game, converting on about 65 percent of his field goals, 39 percent of his threes and 65 percent of his free throws.

The 2021 Finals MVP is 31, with a recent calf strain and a string of lower-body injuries over the past few seasons, as well the built-in price of likely having to extend him at his max for hisage-33-through-36 seasons, (assuming he opts out in summer 2028).

