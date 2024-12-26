How To Watch Miami Heat-Orlando Magic, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 7 p.m., Kia Center, Orlando
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +1.5
VITALS: The Heat and Magic meet for the third of four regular season matchups. So far this season, Orlando has won both matchups, but
has lost the season series to the Heat the past five straight seasons. The HEAT are 79-61 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season,
including 44-25 in home games and 35-36 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Duncan Robinson
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Haywood Highsmith
F Jaime Jaquez
MAGIC
F Tristan da Silva
F Trevelin Queen
C Goga Bitadze
G Jalen Suggs
G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
INJUY REPORT
HEAT
Jimmy Butler: Doubtful - conditioning
Terry Rozier: Questionable - knee
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Richardson: Out - Heel
MAGIC
Paolo Banchero: Out - Oblique
Gary Harris: Questionable - hamstring
Mac McClung: Out - G League
Franz Wagner: Out - Oblique
Moritz Wagner: Out - Knee
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on blowing a 25-point lead in the previous loss to the Magic: "We had to address it first. If you just brush it under the rug, it was a tough loss. Those are the ones that hit you in the gut hard. There's a lesson to be learned in that. You have a rough fourth quarter. I've watched it several times. I found different lessons each time."
“
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich