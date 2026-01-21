The Miami Heat find themselves in a familiar predicament. For several years now the Heat have struggled to stay healthy and in turn have struggled to keep the same starting lineup. This season has been no different and the most notable absence has been Tyler Herro.

Herro has struggled mightily to stay healthy only appearing in 11 games so far. Though because of his absence it has opened the opportunity for others to show what they can do. One of the people that has made the most of the opportunity is Pelle Larsson. Larsson has been excellent and, in my opinion, should be a continual part of the starting lineup.

There will continue to be change in the starting lineup, but the Heat needs to find a core group of guys to lay the foundation. In my opinion these guys are Bam Adebayo, Norman Powell, and Pelle Larsson. Now the obvious omissions are Herro, Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell.

Who is left out

For Herro it goes back to what I mentioned previously, he just has not been available enough to be relied on. If you can not be relied on to be on the court, then you cannot be in the core group. To be clear though, Herro will start basically any time he is available.

As far as Wiggins and Mitchell go, they have been useful for Miami but in my opinion should not be locked into their roles. Mitchell has been productive but has his limitations, and I personally would be interested in Larsson over him. Wiggins has been a good piece but should not be a part of the core. There is also a legitimate chance he is not on the team past the deadline.

Other Miami Heat writers give their thoughts:

“The Heat’s starting lineup graphic 30 minute before tipoff is always going to be a rotating group of headshots. But there are four guys that need to be staples at the moment: Norman Powell, Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, and Pelle Larsson. Yes, Larsson has entered that group for me. He creates winning basketball and is a great complementary piece for that first unit. That last spot should not be set in stone.”

“As usual, injuries have kept the Heat from getting to a set starting lineup, if that was ever Erik Spoelstra's intention this season. And while the big topics have been whether Kel'el Ware should be starting next to Bam Adebayo for size (and his confidence) and what to do with Tyler Herro when he's missed so much time, one player has established himself as someone who absolutely should continue starting. That's Pelle Larsson. The former second-round pick is a connector and agitator and the lineup needs that; it's no coincidence the Heat are 14-9 when he starts. So it's Larsson, Bam Adebayo and Norm Powell who should be staples. The other three can come from Ware, Herro (he can't be a given when he's not regularly available and his insertion can be disruptive), Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins. Moving out Wiggins, who has been fine this season, would be controversial, and he and Larsson can play together as "forwards," but if one has got to go to the bench, it should be the older player who doesn't seem as likely to be part of the future.”

