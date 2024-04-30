How To Watch Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Game 5, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Jaquez sustained a hip injury in Monday's loss in Game 4.
Here's the game preview:
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV: TNT, Bally Sports
Betting line: Heat +14.5
Vitals: The Heat and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning each matchup. The Heat are 53-83 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 30-40 in home games and 23-43 in road games. The teams enter this postseason having faced each
other six times in the playoffs, including four times in the Eastern Conference Finals (2012, 2020, 2022, 2023), once in the Semifinals (2011) and once in the First Round (2010). The HEAT has recorded a 4-2 playoff series record against Boston over that span, resulting in a 20-17 postseason record against the Celtics .This is the fourth time in five years the Heat and Celtics have met in the playoffs. The Celtics lead the series 3-1.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Caleb Martin
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Duncan Robinson
F Nikola Jovic
CELTICS
F Jayson Tatum
F Jaylen Brown
C Kristaps Porzingis
G Jrue Holiday
G Derrick White
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Josh Richardson: Out - Right Shoulder Surgery
Jimmy Butler: Out - Knee
Terry Rozier: Out - Neck Spasms
Jaime Jaquez: Out - Hip
CELTICS
Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable - Foot
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Game 5: "We've proven we can win a bunch of different ways. But I think we have a game. I think we have an offensive game in us .. Our guys really want to get things back to Miami and have just a great game in front of our fans. I know it. Guys have talked about it. That's what we'll focus on."