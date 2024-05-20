Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. Named To All-Rookie First Team
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team on Monday afternoon.
He is joined by Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets), Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors). The second team features Keyonte George (Utah Jazz), GG Jackson II (Memphis Grizzlies), Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks), Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets) and Cason Wallace (Thunder).
Jaquez was the 18th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, exceeding all expectations set for him. He spent four seasons at UCLA, where he reached the Final Four in 2021. He averaged 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 48.9 percent shooting and 32.2 percent from three-point range. His veteran-like presence at 23 years old allowed him to immediately take on an important role in the Heat's rotation. He played 28.2 minutes per game and was often a part of the group that closed out intense matchups.
Although the season didn't end as hoped, Jaquez is in rare company by testing playoff waters as a rookie.
"You know these experiences are important for Niko, and I think Jaime has a little bit more experience from a lot of college experiences," Spoelstra said. "Niko got a full education on how important every single detail and every single possession are. All those things really matter in the playoffs."
