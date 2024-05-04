Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Sends Message To Boston Celtics If He Were Available In Playoffs

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has never been one to hold his tongue when talking about the opposition.

He recently went to social media to discuss what would've happened if he were healthy to face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Butler was sidelined the series after sustaining a knee injury in the Play-In Tournament against the Philadelphia 76ers.

"If I was playing, Boston would be at home," Butler said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Butler then went on a rant about the New York Knicks. If the Heat would have defeated the Sixers during the Play-In game, they would have played the Knicks in the first round. Butler took aim at Knicks coach TomThibodeau, who coached him for the Chicago Bulls.

Butler said he felt the Heat would have also defeated the Knicks in the first round if it would have happened.

"New York damn sure would be at home," Butler said. "I love Tibs but I don't want Tibs. I love you baby but I want to beat you to a pulp. You want me. I don't want you. It's like a one-sided relationship. You in love with me and I love you but I'm not in love with you."


After making the NBA Finals last year, the Heat were eliminated by the Celtics in the first round because of injuries to Terry Rozier and Butler. The Heat played the Celtics in the conference finals the past two years.

