Charlie Brown-Inspired Cartoon Video Hilariously Sums Miami Heat's Playoff Loss To Boston Celtics
It's been almost three weeks since the Miami Heat were dominated by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The Heat have moved on to the offseason while the Celtics are preparing to face the Indiana Pacers in the conference finals. The Celtics laid quite the beating on the Heat but nothing illustrated that more than a Peanuts-themed cartoon video posted by user 2tallanimation across their social media platforms.
The videos recreate the famous Charlie Brown dance scene with the use of NBA players, mostly during the postseason. The Heat exit cartoon begins with Celtics star Jayson Tatum dancing until the camera pans to Bam Adebayo, who is then pummeled by a group of stick-wielding leprechauns. As they hit Adebayo, they are saying, "Bam, Bam, Bam." It's in reference to Adebayo being nicknamed after Bam-Bam, a character on The Flintstones.
The Heat lost by an average of 22 in the series, including a 34-point blowout in the clincher. It was expected because they were without Jimmy Butler and Jaime Jaquez missed Game 5. And the Celtics are really good.
But, if you haven't yet, the videos are a fun way to follow the NBA playoffs. They range from Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns sweeping the Minnesota Timberwolves past Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round to Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropping the hammer on the New Orleans Pelicans.
My personal favorite was Donovan "Syda" Mitchell wrapping Paolo Banchero in a web after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Orlando Magic.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com